Ever feel like there are so many quality television shows that you just can't keep up? There's a reason for that.
Today the FX Networks Research team released its annual 2018 Scripted Original Series count and the numbers are staggering. According to the data compiled, there were 495 scripted series that aired in 2018. That's 146 more than just five years ago.
By far the most significant growth has come from online streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon. In 2011, streaming services accounted for only six series. In 2018 that number has ballooned to 160, which is more than either basic cable (144) or broadcast networks (146) provide.
How long will this growth continue? It's hard to say but if you look at the data, year-to-year growth had tapered off in many areas. Viewers have to reach their saturation point at some time. After all, most of us already feel like we can't keep up.
Check out the information provided by FX for yourself in the bar graphs and pie charts below.