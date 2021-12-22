It’s the most magical time of year at Magic Town.
The 3,000-square-foot miniaturize neighborhood inside the Michael Garman Gallery in Old Colorado City is always a place to get lost in the details hiding around the handmade buildings and alleyways.
There’s even more to behold as the exhibit got dressed up for the holiday season. Christmas in Magic Town, which includes themed characters, holograms, lights and props, is on display through Dec. 31.
It’s the first Christmas there since the passing of its namesake and creator. Michael Garman, who opened Magic Town in 1985, died in October.
The miniature streets, houses, restaurants and bars didn’t start getting Christmas decorations until 2013 as a way to attract more visitors during a slower tourism time in Old Colorado City, said manager Justin Sheldon. Magic Town also gets spooky decorations each October for Halloween.
Christmas, though, is the biggest transformation of the year for the little village. The gallery, which is typically open daily, closed for two days to give staff members time to do the intricate work of adding more than 100 seasonal items to Magic Town.
“If you’re walking around a city during Christmas, it’s what you’d expect to see,” Sheldon said. “That’s how we want it to look.”
The festive look is all around the town. There are lights in trees and Christmas trees on balconies and inside homes. There’s a corner where Christmas trees are for sale and a few Santa sightings.
Along with props such as sparkly wrapped presents and stockings, Magic Town is temporarily home to some of Garman’s seasonal sculptures, such as a Santa Claus.
“It gives Magic Town a different vibe,” Sheldon said. “It appeals to those people who would enjoy his work anytime and who want to celebrate Christmas.”
Part of the fun is searching for the details, with help from a scavenger hunt included with the price of admission.
“People make it a family tradition to come here,” he said. “They want to see how we decorated this year.”
And to see how the town looks different from the rest of the year.
One example can be found at the movie theater. “Casablanca” usually plays, but there is a sign for a Christmas Eve showing of “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Inside the theater, you can spot a holographic Mrs. Claus making popcorn.
Elsewhere, gingerbread cookies can be spotted on the counter at the pizza parlor. A Christmas carol can be heard playing from the corner bar.
“The details make it a whole experience,” Sheldon said. “People who come here always feel like there’s something new to find.”