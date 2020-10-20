The Melting Pot, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., has a couple of occasions to dip into:
• Choctober-Fest, Sunday, Oct. 25, through Saturday, Oct. 31: For $48.95 (per person), you get a four-course dinner with endless chocolate, bourbon bacon cheddar fondue, strawberry almond salad, choice of herb-crusted chicken breast, chili-peppered shrimp, Memphis-style dry-rub pork medallion or featured ravioli accompanied by a medley of fresh vegetables and homemade dipping sauces and dessert chocolate fondue.
• Thurs-date night menu is a four-course menu for $44 per person you get a cheese fondue to share, salad, choice of entrees filet mignon, teriyaki-marinated sirloin, herb-crusted chicken breast, shrimp, Atlantic salmon or wild sacchetti and sparkling chocolate fondue.
Details: 385-0300, facebook.com/TheMeltingPotofColoradoSprings