If you've ever wanted to be a part of Fox's hit reality series, "The Masked Singer," you don't have to leave the comfort of Colorado to do it.
The singing competition where masked stars sing while disguised is coming to Denver on July 15 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.
"The Masked Singer" tour will visit 45 cities and kicks off in Detroit on May 28. It ends its run in Los Angeles on Aug. 1.
The live show will feature two celebrity guest hosts and musical performances. One local celebrity will be kept in disguise until an unmasking at the end of the show.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now at Axs.com. Seats for the Denver show range from $49.50 to 109.50, plus applicable charges. VIP packages, which include photo opportunities with both celebrity hosts, premium seating and a goodie bag are alos available.
For more information, including the full tour schedule and ticket information, head to www.maskedsingertour.com.