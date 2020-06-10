The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, reopened Wednesday for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. Reservations are strongly recommended. Your entire party needs to be together before you will be seated. According to health department suggestions, all reservations will be reserved for a 90-minute time slot. Wear face coverings until seated at your table and practice social distancing if waiting to be seated. Phone reservations only for dine-in and takeout. Online reservations are not available for now. Call 598-8667.
Related Margarita news: The Colorado Farm and Art Market will open at the eatery Saturday. The first market at the restaurant will be a curbside pickup-style market. Visit farmandartmarket.com for details.
The Margarita staff will be offering a small version of their Saturday market bites to-go for the first market.