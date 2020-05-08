Spend your day with The Lumineers, Peyton Manning and more of Colorado's biggest names.
A stacked lineup of Colorado musicians, athletes and chefs will join a live-steam benefit concert, called Colorado Gives Back, set to air 1-4 p.m. Friday on YouTube.
Proceeds will go toward the Colorado Restaurant Association and MusiCares, which supports the national music industry.
The concert features Colorado musical stars The Lumineers, OneRepublic, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters performing on the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Prepare for sightings of former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin and Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon. Plus, viewers will hear from Colorado chefs and restaurateurs such as Bobby Stuckey of Frasca Food and Wine, Jennifer Jasinski of Rioja, Alon Shaya of Safta, and Carrie Baird of Rose’s Classic Americana.
The show's purpose? To awareness about the thousands of people in the live music and hospitality industries who are without jobs and resources due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences’ MusiCares has a partnership with the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief Project, meaning Spotify will match all donations to MusiCares up to a collective total of $10 million.
To watch the concert and make donations, visit the Lumineers YouTube channel.