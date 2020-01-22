Ho hey, The Lumineers are coming home to play.
The Denver-based folk-rock band will bring their "III: The World Tour" to Coors Field this summer on Saturday, Aug. 29.
The lineup will be full of Colorado musicians, as Boulder singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov will open up the show.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31 on Ticketmaster.com. Online ticket purchases come with a copy of the band's latest album, "III." It came out in September.
The Lumineers are known for songs such as "Ho Hey," "Ophelia" and "Sleep on the Floor." The group last performed in Denver in Aug. 2019, on opening night of the Mission Ballroom.