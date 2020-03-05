What I remember most about seeing The Lone Bellow in concert is the sweat. So much sweat.

About halfway through the set, vocalist Zach Williams replaced his drenched T-shirt with a dry one. That one got soaked, too.

I remember this and other moments from the show so vividly because my attention never drifted from the stage.

Those who have seen the Brooklyn-based trio know what I’m talking about. It’s all eyes on The Lone Bellow.

Any part of the folk band’s live show is too good and too intense to miss, even for a second, and it’s not because of any crazy tricks. It’s just three people pouring their all into the music and pulling you into the music. (And there’s at least one guy on stage singing so hard it looks like he’s running a marathon).

Their performances hinge on the band’s boisterous sound, via horns and three-part harmonies, on songs like “Then Came the Morning” and “Green Eyes and a Heart of Gold.” Like its name suggests, each member has a voice that can roar.

As of last month, the band has a new crop of songs out on “Half Moon Light.” In a departure from past albums, the album shows a softer, less bellowy side.

That’s on purpose, Kanene Pipkin, one third of The Lone Bellow, told me in a phone interview. The other members are Brian Elmquist and Williams.

“There isn’t as much loud strumming and loud singing, which is something we’ve always known how to do,” Pipkin said. “It’s a little bit scary. I think we wanted to draw people into kind of a conversation instead of singing at you and performing for you.”

It’s also scary, she said, because the band has barely played these new songs live. That’s about to change as they head out on tour, with a stop Thursday at Denver’s Bluebird Theatre; the group also played there on Wednesday.

“Half Moon Light,” according to the band’s website, is “about the human condition, the light and darkness in life, and the beauty and brokenness that we see and live through.”

You can still dance along to these songs. But many are inspired by tough or tragic times.

One example is “Wash It Clean,” about Elmquist’s father suddenly dying.

Another is “Just Enough to Get By,” which Pipkin leads vocals on.

Elmquist came up with the melody, but didn’t have lyrics other than the title.

“He thought the song was going to be about drinking or smoking or, you know, just trying to get through the day,” Pipkin said.

When she heard it, her mind went to a very different and specific place.

She thought about getting a Skype call from her mom, phoning to unleash a secret she’d kept for Pipkin’s entire life.

“This whole story tumbled out,” Pipkin said. “She had been raped as a teenager and to save face or for a lot of reasons, good and bad, she had gone away to have the baby and didn’t tell anyone.”

Pipkin had a half-sister who tracked her mother down.

“The song is about that and it’s also about my frustration with how people were treating my mom in that situation,” Pipkin said. “She had so much trauma and so much pain.”

“Just Enough to Get By” turned out to be what Pipkin calls the best kind of song: “It has a happy melody and a crushing theme.”

It’s also the most intense kind of song to perform, she said.

“Some songs, in order to do them justice, you have to conjure up a lot of things you’d rather not conjure up,” Pipkin said. “I feel like I really have to go somewhere with that song. It takes awhile to get back.”

As much as “Half Moon Light” is made up of individual stories, no member is alone in carrying the weight of a song — or the pain that inspired it.

“We all live so much life together that it’s so easy for me to hear a song and be like, ‘I know what that’s about,’ because I know what the guys are going through and they know what I’m going through,” Pipkin said. “If one of us is going through it, we’re kind of all going through it.”

Perhaps that’s what inspired another album standout, “Count On Me.” Their three voices come together on the chorus: “You can count on me, I can count on you. To help you lay down what you held onto.”

It will likely be a new highlight of the group’s concerts, which Pipkin and her bandmates “think about a lot.” Putting on a good show is important to them.

You can tell.

“Things like church and concerts, where you’re all together doing something as one, is such a powerful and irreplaceable experience,” Pipkin said. “I think we want people to come and remember that they’re not alone and to come and participate in the life that is happening now.”