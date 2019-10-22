If you've ever binged cooking shows all afternoon, then perhaps you'll enjoy seeing the action in real life.
Here's your chance: MasterChef Junior Live, based on the TV series hosted by Gordon Ramsey, is coming to Pikes Peak Center on April 9.
The live show pits kids ages 8 to 13, including some past "MasterChef Junior" contestants, in cooking demonstrations and challenges. The tour launched this fall with 16 dates.
Apparently, audiences are craving more. The 2020 leg of the tour includes 40 cities.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available at Pikes Peak Center and The Broadmoor World Arena box offices and online at pikespeakcenter.com, broadmoorworldarena.com and axs.com.
MasterChef Junior Live is scheduled to stop at the Paramount Theatre in Denver on April 10.
"MasterChef Junior" is entering its seventh season on Fox.