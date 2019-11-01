The streaming service wars have begun.
Netflix, Hulu and Amazon have dominated the streaming space for years and they’ve gone mostly unchallenged for good reason. For both cable cutters and TV aficionados, the Big 3 offer high quality content and a unique variety of programs.
To be sure, there are many of other streaming sites besides those three, but alternatives offer mostly niche programming. That’s about to change.
With the arrival of Apple TV+ on Friday and the release of Disney+, HBO Max and NBC’s Peacock in the coming weeks, the battle for streaming supremacy has officially begun. By coming out first, Apple TV+ has fired the initial shot and the tech company has arrived guns blazing.
At $5 a month, the cost of a drive-thru cup of coffee, Apple TV+ undercuts every other competing service. It’s also ad free, with shows available in 4K, and boasts a sharing feature that allows six family members to use the same plan. If $5 a month seems too rich, you can get the service for free. Almost. If you buy an iPad, iPod Touch, iPhone, Apple TV or Mac, Apple TV+ is free for a year.
There are some limitations to keep in mind. Apple TV+ doesn’t have a large library of films and TV shows from a bevy of production houses like other streaming services. At launch, there will only be nine originals available. The focus here is quality, not quantity. That said, any of the television networks, which debut four to seven new shows each fall, would be thrilled to have the Apple TV+ lineup.
Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Mamoa, Alfre Woodard and Oprah Winfrey are just a few of the big names involved in programs that are available at launch. More original programming will be released each month, including a psychological thriller from M. Night Shylaman and shows starring Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul and Samuel L. Jackson.
Star-studded and with incredible production values, Apple TV+ clearly means business. Here are some initial impressions after viewing most of what the service has immediately available.
Available at launch
“Dickinson”
Premise: Hailee Steinfeld stars as American poet Emily Dickinson in this unusual coming of age comedy set in the 19th century.
Highs/lows: Emily’s modern sensibilities, the program’s clever use of music and its unique style might seem like an odd fit for the time period, but the combination makes for addictive viewing. This program is “A Knight’s Tale” for 19th-century female poets.
Pilot grade: B+
“The Morning Show”
Premise: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell star in this series about the behind-the-scenes drama of a popular morning talk show rocked by scandal.
Highs/lows: In many ways this program reminds me of Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom,” minus the mile-a-minute banter. A stellar pilot hints at what could be Aniston’s finest role.
Pilot grade: A+
“See”
Premise: This series takes place in the distant future where a virus has nearly wiped out humanity, blinding those that survived. Jason Momoa stars as the father of twins with the ability to see.
Highs/lows: This series created by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”) is the boldest Apple TV+ entry but also has the weakest pilot. The charisma of Jason Momoa is a strong reason to stay tuned however.
Grade: C+
“For All Mankind”
Premise: From the mind of Ronald D. Moore (“Outlander,” “Battlestar Galactica”) comes a series that explores what the world would be like if the U.S.S.R. beat the United States to the moon.
Highs/lows: A fascinating premise, the premiere of “For All Mankind” has the feel of a feature film. A show focusing on an alternate timeline Apollo 11 mission is loaded with potential.
Pilot grade: A-
“The Elephant Queen”
Premise: This documentary film narrated by Academy Award winner Chiwetel Ejiofor tells the story of Athena, the matriarch of a herd of elephants migrating across Kenya.
Highs/lows: A beautifully shot film, “The Elephant Queen” is educational but also has touches of humor, sadness and hope.
Grade: B+
Other programs available at launch
“Helpsters” — A children’s series from the makers of “Sesame Street.”
“Snoopy in Space” — A new original where the Peanuts crew take command of the International Space Station.
“Ghostwriter” — A reboot of the 1990s series where four kids team up to release fictional characters from works of literature.
“Oprah’s Book Club” — The first selection is “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. A new episode debuts every two months.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.