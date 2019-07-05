Starring Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors, Danny Glover, Tichina Arnold; directed by Joe Talbot; 120 minutes; R for language, brief nudity and drug use. Grade: A
Allow me to introduce “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” It’s a movie about real estate, unreal gentrification cycles and what it means to rage against and embrace the place you call home.
In the opening scenes, love and hate act as opposing forces. We’re in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood, just above San Francisco Bay. This is where countless African-Americans worked the shipyards once upon a time. The camera follows a schoolgirl skipping down a sidewalk; it’s the picture of charm and optimism. Then she passes by police tape and an otherworldly sight: men in hazmat suits, cleaning up toxic water in the background.
This is the neighborhood where Jimmie (Jimmie Fails) has been crashing with his best friend, the aspiring playwright Montgomery, played with a plaintive assurance by Jonathan Majors. Montgomery’s father (Danny Glover) is blind. As the three sit on the couch, watching the 1949 San Francisco-set film noir classic “D.O.A.” on TV, Montgomery quietly narrates the action for his father’s benefit.
Across town, Jimmie’s stern, dismissive father (Rob Morgan) ekes out a living assembling bootleg DVDs in his studio apartment. These two father figures likewise serve as opposing types: warmth and understanding versus regret and recrimination.
The regrets in Jimmie’s family have to do with a grand old Victorian house in the historically black Fillmore district, now crawling with wealthy white homeowners. It’s Jimmie’s defining family story: In 1946, as he has been told all his life, Jimmie’s grandfather built the house, and for a time Jimmie grew up there, playing its pipe organ, scampering through its many gorgeous hallways.
Now the house is owned by an older white couple, haggling over its ownership with family members. But Jimmie visits the house daily, touching up the paint trim on the exterior, not caring if the owners think he’s nuts.
Then, as if in a dream, Jimmie and Montgomery repossess the place for their own and move right in. There’s a deadpan comic element to this plot development, and indeed in many corners of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”
But is this a comedy? Calling it a comedy doesn’t get at the peculiar, sometimes perplexing, often wondrous tone of the picture.