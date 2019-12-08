Today the Critics Choice Association announced the nominees for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards. The awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement.
"The Irishman" leads all films this year with 14 nominations including Best Picture. "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" received 12 nominations, followed by "Little Women" with nine.
The Netflix drama "Whey They See Us" led the television nominees with six nods, followed by "This is Us" and "Schitt's Creek" with five nominations each.
Netflix earned 61 nominations across their series and films. HBO received 33 nominations, followed by Amazon with 14, and NBC with 12.
“This has been a truly great year for television and movies,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “In every genre, from every viewpoint and distribution platform, brilliant storytellers are challenging and delighting us. We are so excited to have the opportunity to celebrate them, and their work, on January 12 on The CW.”
Winners will be revealed at the Critics’ Choice Awards gala, which will be hosted by Taye Diggs and broadcast live on The CW Television Network on Sunday, January 12.
Below is a listed of all nominees.
FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS
BEST PICTURE
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Uncut Gems
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Robert De Niro – The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
BEST ACTRESS
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Bombshell
The Irishman
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig – Little Women
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Rian Johnson – Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Lulu Wang – The Farewell
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig – Little Women
Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins – 1917
Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher – Joker
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women
Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman
Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey
BEST EDITING
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
Yang Jinmo – Parasite
Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
Lee Smith – 1917
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
Julian Day – Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
1917
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Abominable
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
BEST ACTION MOVIE
1917
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Spider-Man: Far From Home
BEST COMEDY
Booksmart
Dolemite Is My Name
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
Us
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Atlantics
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
BEST SONG
Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
Into the Unknown – Frozen II
Speechless – Aladdin
Spirit – The Lion King
Stand Up – Harriet
BEST SCORE
Michael Abels – Us
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Thomas Newman – 1917
Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
NOMINEES BY FILM FOR THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS
1917 – 8
Best Picture
Best Director – Sam Mendes
Best Cinematography – Roger Deakins
Best Production Design – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
Best Editing – Lee Smith
Best Visual Effects
Best Action Movie
Best Score – Thomas Newman
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD – 2
Best Supporting Actor – Tom Hanks
Best Adapted Screenplay – Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue
ABOMINABLE – 1
Best Animated Feature
AD ASTRA – 2
Best Visual Effects
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
ALADDIN – 1
Best Song – Speechless
ATLANTICS – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
AVENGERS: ENDGAME – 3
Best Visual Effects
Best Action Movie
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
BOMBSHELL – 4
Best Actress – Charlize Theron
Best Supporting Actress – Margot Robbie
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Hair and Makeup
BOOKSMART – 1
Best Comedy
BREAKTHROUGH – 1
Best Song – I’m Standing With You
DOLEMITE IS MY NAME – 4
Best Actor – Eddie Murphy
Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter
Best Comedy
Best Hair and Makeup
DOWNTON ABBEY – 2
Best Production Design – Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell
Best Costume Design – Anna Robbins
FORD V FERRARI – 5
Best Picture
Best Cinematography – Phedon Papamichael
Best Editing – Andrew Buckand, Michael McCusker
Best Visual Effects
Best Action Movie
FROZEN II – 2
Best Animated Feature
Best Song – Into the Unknown
HARRIET – 2
Best Actress – Cynthia Erivo
Best Song – Stand Up
HONEY BOY – 1
Best Young Actor/Actress – Noah Jupe
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD – 1
Best Animated Feature
HUSTLERS – 1
Best Supporting Actress – Jennifer Lopez
I LOST MY BODY – 1
Best Animated Feature
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM – 1
Best Action Movie
JOJO RABBIT – 7
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actress – Scarlett Johansson
Best Young Actor/Actress – Roman Griffin Davis
Best Young Actor/Actress – Thomasin McKenzie
Best Young Actor/Actress – Archie Yates
Best Adapted Screenplay – Taika Waititi
Best Comedy
JOKER – 7
Best Picture
Best Actor – Joaquin Phoenix
Best Adapted Screenplay – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Best Cinematography – Lawrence Sher
Best Production Design – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir
JUDY – 2
Best Actress – Renée Zellweger
Best Hair and Makeup
KNIVES OUT – 3
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Original Screenplay – Rian Johnson
Best Comedy
LES MISÉRABLES – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
LITTLE WOMEN – 9
Best Picture
Best Actress – Saoirse Ronan
Best Supporting Actress – Florence Pugh
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Greta Gerwig
Best Adapted Screenplay – Greta Gerwig
Best Production Design – Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman
Best Costume Design – Jacqueline Durran
Best Score – Alexandre Desplat
MARRIAGE STORY – 8
Best Picture
Best Actor – Adam Driver
Best Actress – Scarlett Johansson
Best Supporting Actress – Laura Dern
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Noah Baumbach
Best Original Screenplay – Noah Baumbach
Best Score – Randy Newman
MIDSOMMER – 1
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
MISSING LINK – 1
Best Animated Feature
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD – 12
Best Picture
Best Actor – Leonardo DiCaprio
Best Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt
Best Young Actor/Actress – Julia Butters
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Quentin Tarantino
Best Original Screenplay – Quentin Tarantino
Best Cinematography – Robert Richardson
Best Production Design – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
Best Editing – Fred Raskin
Best Costume Design – Arianne Phillips
Best Hair and Makeup
PAIN AND GLORY – 2
Best Actor – Antonio Banderas
Best Foreign Language Film
PARASITE – 7
Best Picture
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Bong Joon Ho
Best Original Screenplay – Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
Best Production Design – Lee Ha Jun
Best Editing – Yang Jinmo
Best Foreign Language Film
PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
ROCKETMAN – 3
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Song – (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again
Best Costume Design – Julian Day
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – 1
Best Action Movie
THE AERONAUTS – 1
Best Visual Effects
THE FAREWELL – 4
Best Actress – Awkwafina
Best Supporting Actress – Zhao Shuzhen
Best Comedy
Best Original Screenplay – Lulu Wang
THE IRISHMAN – 14
Best Picture
Best Actor – Robert De Niro
Best Supporting Actor – Al Pacino
Best Supporting Actor – Joe Pesci
Best Director – Martin Scorsese
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Adapted Screenplay – Steven Zaillian
Best Cinematography – Rodrigo Prieto
Best Production Design – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Best Editing – Thelma Schoonmaker
Best Costume Design – Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Visual Effects
Best Score – Robbie Robertson
THE LIGHTHOUSE – 2
Best Supporting Actor – Willem Dafoe
Best Cinematography – Jarin Blaschke
THE LION KING – 2
Best Visual Effects
Best Song – Spirit
THE TWO POPES – 2
Best Supporting Actor – Anthony Hopkins
Best Adapted Screenplay – Anthony McCarten
TOY STORY 4 – 1
Best Animated Feature
UNCUT GEMS – 4
Best Picture
Best Actor – Adam Sandler
Best Director – Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie
Best Editing – Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie
US – 4
Best Actress – Lupita Nyong’o
Best Young Actor/Actress – Shahadi Wright Joseph
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
Best Score – Michael Abels
WILD ROSE – 1
Best Song – Glasgow (No Place Like Home)
TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Crown (Netflix)
David Makes Man (OWN)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Watchmen (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)
Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)
Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)
Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)
Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Mom (CBS)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)
Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)
Catherine O'Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
D'Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)
Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Years and Years (HBO)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Guava Island (Amazon)
Native Son (HBO)
Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)
Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)
Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Joey King – The Act (Hulu)
Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)
George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)
John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)
Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)
Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)
Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)
Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)
Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)
Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)
Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)
Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Big Mouth (Netflix)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Undone (Amazon)
BEST TALK SHOW
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
NOMINEES BY PROGRAM FOR THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS
AMY SCHUMER: GROWING (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
BARRY (HBO) – 4
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Bill Hader
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Anthony Carrigan
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Henry Winkler
BIG LITTLE LIES (HBO) – 3
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Nicole Kidman
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Laura Dern
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Meryl Streep
BIG MOUTH (Netflix) – 1
Best Animated Series
BILLIONS (Showtime) – 2
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Paul Giamatti
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Asia Kate Dillon
BOJACK HORSEMAN (Netflix) – 1
Best Animated Series
BREXIT (HBO) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (NBC) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Andre Braugher
CATCH-22 (Hulu) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Christopher Abbott
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – George Clooney
CHERNOBYL (HBO) – 4
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jared Harris
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Stellan Skarsgård
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Emily Watson
DAVID MAKES MAN (OWN) – 1
Best Drama Series
DEAD TO ME (Netflix) – 1
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Christina Applegate
DEADWOOD: THE MOVIE (HBO) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
DESUS & MERO (Showtime) – 1
Best Talk Show
EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE (Netflix) – 2
Best Movie Made for Television
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jesse Plemons
EUPHORIA (HBO) – 1
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Zendaya
EVIL (CBS) – 1
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Mike Colter
FLEABAG (Amazon) – 4
Best Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Andrew Scott
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Sian Clifford
FOSSE/VERDON (FX) – 4
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Sam Rockwell
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michelle Williams
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Margaret Qualley
FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE (TBS) – 1
Best Talk Show
GAME OF THRONES (HBO) – 4
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Kit Harington
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Peter Dinklage
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Gwendoline Christie
GLOW (Netflix) – 2
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Alison Brie
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Betty Gilpin
GUAVA ISLAND (Amazon) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
JENNY SLATE: STAGE FRIGHT (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
KILLING EVE (BBC America) – 1
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Jodie Comer
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO) – 1
Best Talk Show
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS (NBC) – 1
Best Talk Show
LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE: NORMAN LEAR’S ALL IN THE FAMILY AND THE JEFFERSONS (ABC) – 1
Best Comedy Special
LIVING WITH YOURSELF (Netflix) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Paul Rudd
MODERN LOVE (Amazon) – 2
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Anne Hathaway
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Dev Patel
MOM (CBS) – 1
Best Comedy Series
NATIVE SON (HBO) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA (Showtime) – 1
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Kirsten Dunst
ONE DAY AT A TIME (Netflix) – 2
Best Comedy Series
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Rita Moreno
PATSY & LORETTA (Lifetime) – 3
Best Movie Made for Television
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Megan Hilty
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jessie Mueller
PEN15 (Hulu) – 1
Best Comedy Series
POSE (FX) – 3
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Porter
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Mj Rodriguez
RAMY (Hulu) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Ramy Youssef
RAMY YOUSSEF: FEELINGS (HBO) – 1
Best Comedy Special
SCHITT’S CREEK (Pop) – 5
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Eugene Levy
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Catherine O’Hara
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Daniel Levy
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Annie Murphy
SETH MEYERS: LOBBY BABY (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
SHE-RA AND THE PRINCESSES OF POWER (Netflix) – 1
Best Animated Series
SHERMAN’S SHOWCASE (IFC) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Bashir Salahuddin
SUCCESSION (HBO) – 3
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Jeremy Strong
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Sarah Snook
SUPERSTORE (NBC) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Nico Santos
THE ACT (Hulu) – 2
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Joey King
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Patricia Arquette
THE CROWN (Netflix) – 4
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Tobias Menzies
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Olivia Colman
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Helena Bonham Carter
THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE (Netflix) – 1
Best Animated Series
THE GOOD DOCTOR (ABC) – 1
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Freddie Highmore
THE GOOD FIGHT (CBS All Access) – 4
Best Drama Series
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Christine Baranski
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Delroy Lindo
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Audra McDonald
THE GOOD PLACE (NBC) – 3
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Ted Danson
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – William Jackson Harper
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – D’Arcy Carden
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW (NBC) – 1
Best Talk Show
THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN (CBS) – 1
Best Talk Show
THE LOUDEST VOICE (Showtime) – 2
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Russell Crowe
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL (Amazon) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Rachel Brosnahan
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Alex Borstein
THE MORNING SHOW (Apple) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup
THE OTHER TWO (Comedy Central) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Molly Shannon
THE RED LINE (CBS) – 1
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Noah Wyle
THE SIMPSONS (Fox) – 1
Best Animated Series
THE UNICORN (CBS) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Walton Goggins
THIS IS US (NBC) – 5
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Sterling K. Brown
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Asante Blackk
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Justin Hartley
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Susan Kelechi Watson
TREVOR NOAH: SON OF PATRICIA (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
TRUE DETECTIVE (HBO) – 1
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Mahershala Ali
UNBELIEVABLE (Netflix) – 4
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Kaitlyn Dever
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Merritt Wever
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Toni Collette
UNDONE (Amazon) – 1
Best Animated Series
VEEP (HBO) – 1
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Julia Louis-Dreyfus
WANDA SYKES: NOT NORMAL (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
WATCHMEN (HBO) – 4
Best Drama Series
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Regina King
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tim Blake Nelson
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Jean Smart
WHEN THEY SEE US (Netflix) – 6
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series of Movie Made for Television – Jharrel Jerome
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Asante Blackk
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – John Leguizamo
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Marsha Stephanie Blake
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Niecy Nash
YEARS AND YEARS (HBO) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Russell Tovey
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Emma Thompson
NOMINEES BY NETWORK FOR THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS
Netflix – 61
HBO – 33
Amazon – 14
NBC – 12
FX – 7
Hulu – 7
Showtime – 6
CBS – 5
Pop – 5
CBS All Access – 4
Lifetime – 3
ABC – 2
Apple – 1
BBC America – 1
Comedy Central – 1
Fox – 1
IFC – 1
OWN – 1
TBS – 1