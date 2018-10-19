Starring Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Anthony Mackie, Issa Rae, Common; directed by George Tillman Jr.; 132 minutes; PG-13 for mature thematic elements, some violence, drug material and strong language.
Like hurricane winds, the vortex of psychological forces buffeting the calm-eyed 16-year-old in “The Hate U Give,” played by a remarkable Amandla Stenberg, at times seems violent enough to tear apart a grown man. Having witnessed the shooting death of her childhood best friend, Starr is pushed and pulled in multiple directions over the course of this powerful, timely and deeply moving tale.
Residents of Garden Heights, the predominantly black community where Starr lives, want her to go before a grand jury, seeking an indictment of the white cop who killed yet another unarmed black teenager. The neighborhood drug lord, King (Anthony Mackie), would prefer she keep her mouth shut, since the dead teen worked for him. King is not above using violence to intimidate. Starr’s mother (Regina Hall) wants to move the family to a safer neighborhood; her father (Russell Hornsby), a reformed drug dealer who runs a small grocery store, is resigned to staying, in defiance of King.
And the rich white kids at the private school that Starr and her brothers attend, a world away from Garden Heights, are more than happy to cut class to protest the shooting, but privilege blinds some of them to their own implicit biases.
The gale is made of hot air from many sides. The lawyer (Issa Rae) from the Black Lives Matter-style group wants Starr to testify. But her uncle (Common), a police officer, tells Starr how and why a cop might conclude that shooting an unarmed suspect is justified. It’s counterintuitive — and tellingly evenhanded, if nauseating — that Audrey Wells’ screenplay puts this defense of police brutality in the mouth of a black man.
Impeccably directed by George Tillman Jr. and based on the acclaimed young adult best-seller by Angie Thomas, “Hate” defies expectation at every turn.
The movie ends on a hopeful note, delivered in a starmaking speech by the young heroine, who finally finds her voice despite a maelstrom of competing words. But it’s one that lingers in the air with the somberness of a gospel choir at a child’s funeral.