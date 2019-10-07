The Harlem Globetrotters are bouncing back to Colorado Springs in 2020.
The traveling entertainers will bring their new show, "Pushing the Limits," to The Broadmoor World Arena on March 1, the venue announced Monday.
The world-famous Globetrotters' roster includes Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton and female stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton and Torch George.
"Pushing the Limits" features a mix of old and new basketball tricks, such as skillful ball handling and high-flying dunks. Each show features a new record-breaking attempt. The Harlem Globetrotters last performed in Colorado Springs in March of this year.
Tickets, which start at $26.50, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 16. Tickets will be available at The Broadmoor World Arena box office and at broadmoorworldarena.com or axs.com. VIP passes are also available.