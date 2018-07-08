In the storytelling of AIDS, New York and San Francisco have always dwarfed Chicago. Nevertheless, about 12,000 people have died of the disease in that city since the epidemic began in the early 1980s. Chicago has its own history of grief, upheaval, anger, activism and compassion around the epidemic, which is the backdrop for Rebecca Makkai’s deeply moving, if uneven, new novel “The Great Believers.”
Makkai, the author of “The Hundred-Year House” and other titles, begins her story in 1985 at the memorial service of Nico Marcus, among the first to die of AIDS in a tightly knit, upper-middle-class group of (mostly) gay friends that includes Fiona Marcus, Nico’s adoring younger sister, and Yale Tishman, the development director for an art gallery.
Suddenly, the book jumps to 2015 and Fiona, now about 50, shows up in Paris to stay with Richard and search for her daughter, Claire, who disappeared into a cult with her husband and baby. We are not entirely sure at this point who in the circle of friends has survived AIDS, or exactly what Fiona has done with her life since Nico’s death.
Chapters toggle between 1980s Chicago and contemporary Paris. For the most part, the Chicago chapters contain the book’s energy and heart.
Long parts of “The Great Believers” drag and sink into banality, but it’s worth pushing through. The book intensifies in its final third, when Yale finally comes into sharp focus as the stakes rise for him and we become invested in his survival.
In the final chapters, the character of Fiona also deepens and grabs the reader. Makkai has written a middle-age woman who is often unlikable, but who ultimately elicits empathy.
The final pages of “The Great Believers” are tear-jerkers, full of a hard-earned joy and an almost cathartic expression of grief and remembrance. Makkai’s novel is a strong reminder that when writers attempt to tell the story of other lives with skill, care and compassion, the results can serve as a kind of gift to the subjects.