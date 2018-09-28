The Denver Film Society recently its first slate of films for the event, which is in its 41st year. “The Front Runner” will be one of the festival’s red carpet films, with director Jason Reitman in attendance.
"We are excited to welcome Jason Reitman back to the Denver Film Festival,” said Festival Director, Britta Erickson. “After winning over audiences with “Juno” (DFF30), Reitman's star has only risen with films like “Up in the Air” and “Labor Day.” Now he returns to showcase a story that will resonate deeply with Denver audiences—the controversial presidential campaign of Colorado Senator Gary Hart."
In “The Front Runner,” Hugh Jackman (the “X-Men” films) stars as former Colorado senator Gary Hart. The film follows the rise and fall of the senator who was the overwhelming favorite to win the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination until his affair with Donna Rice was revealed. After the screening of the film at the Denver Film Festival, Reitman will sit down for an on-stage conversation.
A number of other films featured at the festival were also announced. Their synopses are below.
ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE / dir. John McPhail / UK/USA
Just in time for Christmas, the apocalypse has begun, and the undead are descending on the sleepy Scottish town of Little Haven. Now teenaged Anna and her friends must fight—not to mention sing and dance—to survive in this zany, candy-colored zombie holiday musical.
BEING FRANK: THE CHRIS SIEVEY STORY / dir. Steve Sullivan / UK
Meet the real-life oddball whose story inspired the 2014 black comedy Frank. Over the course of two decades, almost-famous musician turned provocateur in papier-mâché head Chris Sievey lost himself in the very performance art that garnered him a cult following. This is his tragicomic truth.
EVERYBODY KNOWS / dir. Asghar Farhadi / Spain/France/Italy
Special Presentation
Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, and Ricardo Darín star in this suspenseful tale of love and betrayal, secrets and lies set during a wedding amid the vineyards of Spain. Two-time Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi (A Separation, DFF34; The Salesman, DFF39) directs.
GENERAL MAGIC / dirs. Sarah Kerruish, Matthew Maude / USA/UK
From smartphones and touchscreens to e-commerce and emojis, the geniuses of General Magic invented it all. The only problem? They did it before most of us even knew what the Internet was. This fascinating documentary takes you behind the scenes of the world’s most successful failed company.
MARIA BY CALLAS / dir. Tom Volf / France
Special Presentation
Through never-before-seen video footage, audio recordings, and other archival material, legendary opera singer Maria Callas tells her story in her own words—decades after her death. This transcendent portrait also captures Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly, Liz Taylor, and other leading lights of her era.
OLD BOYS / dir. Toby MacDonald / UK/Sweden
Cyrano de Bergerac goes to British boarding school in this charming update of the classic French comedy set in the 1980s, starring The End of the F***cking World’s Alex Lawther as an egghead who’s helping the handsome but dim-bulbed school hero to pursue a beautiful girl. Or is he?
POSTCARDS FROM THE 48% / dir. David Nicholas Wilkinson / UK
Made by and featuring voters who elected to remain in the European Union, this enlightening documentary about Brexit explores why 48 percent of United Kingdom residents have continued their fight against the momentous decision—against all odds.
SHOPLIFTERS (MANBIKI KAZOKU) / dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda / Japan
Special Presentation
There’s honor among thieves. But there isn’t always justice. Renowned Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s piercing, fiercely tender portrayal of a poor but loving family of petty criminals scraping by on borrowed time won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
SWIMMING WITH MEN / dir. Oliver Parker / UK
In this heartfelt dramatic comedy based on a true story, bored and possibly cuckolded accountant Eric (Rob Brydon, The Trip) is circling the drain of life—until, that is, he’s thrown a most-unexpected rope in the form of a synchronized swimming team for middle-aged males.
ULAM: MAIN DISH / dir. Alexandra Cuerdo / USA
Culinary Cinema Presentation
The American restaurant industry can be cutthroat. It can also be uplifting. That goes double for chefs seeking to bring immigrant cuisines and cultures to the table. This stirring documentary follows the visionaries at the center of the new Filipino food movement, including Eggslut’s Alvin Cailan.
WILDLIFE / dir. Paul Dano / USA
Special Presentation
With co-writer Zoe Kazan, acclaimed actor Paul Dano makes a whopping directorial debut with this gorgeous adaptation of a Richard Ford novel, set in midcentury Montana, about a teenaged boy coming of age amid the dissolution of his parents’ marriage. Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan star.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.