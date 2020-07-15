The Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road, has relaunched its beloved chuckwagon dinners, followed by a Western stage show performed by the world-renowned Flying W Wranglers.
The three-course, family-style meal includes a choice of smoked beef brisket, turkey breast or sausage served with baked potato, beans, biscuits, applesauce, spiced cake, lemonade or coffee. Vegetarian and gluten-free options available.
Opens 5 p.m. daily. Tickets: $50 general admission, $45 military or seniors 65 and up, $20 children 12 and under, lap-size kids are free. Details: 598-4000, flyingw.com.