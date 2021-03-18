'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' is about to be your new streaming obsession | TV Review

“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”
Cast: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, Daniel Bruhl
Airs: The six-episode series premieres on Disney+ on Friday.
The premise: Set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” this new Marvel series explores the relationship between Sam “The Falcon” Wilson and Bucky Barnes, also known as The Winter Soldier. These two Avengers don’t always see eye-to-eye but have to figure out how to get along when they’re thrown into an unexpected mission.
Highs: Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are both struggling but for different reasons. For Sam, life after returning from the Blip is proving to be a challenge. During the five years he’s been gone, his sister living in Louisiana has barely been able to maintain the family business. And while Sam may be a superhero, it doesn’t come with a big paycheck. A soldier’s salary and being snapped out of existence for five years is hard on the checking account. Sam desperately wants to help his family but doesn’t have the means.
Age doesn’t always come with wisdom, as 106-year-old Bucky Barnes is figuring out. He’s still coming to grips with his actions when he was controlled by Hydra. After a suggestion by his therapist, Bucky’s seeking to make amends to those he has wronged. It’s a task much easier said than done as his interactions with the families of people he’s hurt comes with intense remorse and the frustration that he can’t fix what he’s broken.
If this sounds like “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” tackles tough emotional and social issues, it’s because it does. Marvel films do an excellent job of taking the stories of superheroes and making them relatable. This series does the exact same thing but even better.
A program that stretches out over multiple episodes allows show creators to take a deep dive into two characters who were known for being complimentary players. Created with care and a depth of focus, the series leads to a rewarding, and in some ways, unexpected story that is nothing but a win for the Marvel faithful.
While “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” sets an impassioned tone that’s sure to make viewers connect with its characters, it also offers just the right amount of action. Two segments at the start of the premiere, one for both leads, is sure to drop jaws and provides a cinematic feel that “WandaVision,” another excellent yet slow starting series, didn’t display until much later.
The segment with The Falcon is particularly well done, with an almost 10-minute long mid-air battle that would feel right at home in any Marvel movie.
The action in the pilot is incredible but Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige and director Kari Skogland (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) are clearly aware that a successful feature isn’t just about big CGI set pieces. What makes Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes who they are and the struggle they both face is what drives the action in this series and that’s demonstrated in a pilot episode that’s perfectly balanced.
Lows: Marvel likes to play things close to the vest, offering critics only the first episode of the six-episode season. While that’s their prerogative, it’s hard to judge the quality of a series based solely on the premiere episode. That said, given Marvel’s track record I’m certain the excellent pilot is just a sign of more fun to come.
Grade: (A): This series does a fantastic job of connecting the MCU to an intriguing new plot line designed especially for television. A good example of this happens in the pilot. Viewers know from “Avengers: Endgame” that Sam is hesitant to take on the role left to him by Captain America. A twist at the end of the premiere relating to just that is sure to set the internet buzzing. I’m excited to see how this season of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” shakes out, as should all fans of the Marvel Universe.
