Four men will take the stage as one of the world's most popular bands.
The Fab Four — The Ultimate Beatles Tribute will come to Pikes Peak Center on April 10. Tickets are $30 to $50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices will increase by $5 on the day of the show. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
The foursome will present a tribute featuring three costume changes that represent every era of the band's career, and classic Beatles songs, including "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "Here Comes the Sun" and "Hey Jude."