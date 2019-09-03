BEATLES

The Fab Four — The Ultimate Beatles Tribute will come to Pikes Peak Center April 10. Tickets are $30 to $50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Courtesy AP Photo

 AP

Four men will take the stage as one of the world's most popular bands.

The Fab Four — The Ultimate Beatles Tribute will come to Pikes Peak Center on April 10. Tickets are $30 to $50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices will increase by $5 on the day of the show. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.

The foursome will present a tribute featuring three costume changes that represent every era of the band's career, and classic Beatles songs, including "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "Here Comes the Sun" and "Hey Jude."

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments