On Wednesday the Event Horizon Telescope team revealed the first ever image of a black hole.
The picture is an image of Messier 87's supermassive black hole in the center of the Virgo galaxy cluster, which is about 55 million light-years from the Earth. The black hole photographed has a mass 6.5 billion times that of the Sun.
The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), is an international collaboration with multiple countries working together to essentially build an Earth-sized telescope by linking radio dishes from around the world.
The achievement is impressive but of course the internet is having a little fun with the image. Here are some of the best online reactions.
Profile pic vs tagged pic pic.twitter.com/QG3bwCk7q1— Ben Machell (@ben_machell) April 10, 2019
knew it pic.twitter.com/h5r43V4IB6— IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 10, 2019
"Sauron has regained much of his former strength. He cannot yet take physical form, but his spirit has lost none of its potency." #LOTR pic.twitter.com/wRbrVkmsip— Con Solo 🔜 Star Wars Celebration (@ConStar24) April 10, 2019
It was Firefox all along.#BlackHole #EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/JVM2IxTunP— 𝒬𝓊𝓈𝒶𝒾 (@qu3ai) April 10, 2019
Ummm guys...this photo is blurry. Next time you should really use a Google Pixel. #EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/v6sQqUFQKz— Stephanie The-Roist Patrick (@CordyPatrick) April 10, 2019
It took scientists a decade to photograph this black hole only to learn that Xbox beat them to it #EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/1UfdC86Nsy— Brian (@PS4_Trophies) April 10, 2019
#EHTBlackHole wasn't actually a black hole pic.twitter.com/MN4jNZlx1l— Robert Jefferson (@comicsexplained) April 10, 2019
She’s getting closer. #EHTBlackHole #DarkPhoenix arrives June 7. pic.twitter.com/CURLC10ZTh— X-Men Movies (@XMenMovies) April 10, 2019
*Looks out of office window**Notes van parked slightly ajar**Goes back to desk*#EHTBlackHole #BlackHoleDay pic.twitter.com/maljNY1r9g— National Library of Scotland (@natlibscot) April 10, 2019
I bet this black hole sees dead people pic.twitter.com/oarggaGg8e— Tom Reagan’s Hat (@andymannion77) April 10, 2019