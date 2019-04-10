image001.png
Caption +

Photo courtesy of the Smithsonian Channel. 
Show MoreShow Less

On Wednesday the Event Horizon Telescope team revealed the first ever image of a black hole. 

The picture is an image of Messier 87's supermassive black hole in the center of the Virgo galaxy cluster, which is about 55 million light-years from the Earth. The black hole photographed has a mass 6.5 billion times that of the Sun.

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), is an international collaboration with multiple countries working together to essentially build an Earth-sized telescope by linking radio dishes from around the world. 

The achievement is impressive but of course the internet is having a little fun with the image. Here are some of the best online reactions. 

