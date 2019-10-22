The Eagles are bringing their "Hotel California" tour to Colorado for two dates in 2020.

The legendary classic rock band is slated to play March 26 and March 28 at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Eagles fans will be treated to a wide range of the band's songbook, as both concerts will feature a full set of “Hotel California," accompanied by an orchestra and choir, followed by a set of the Eagles' greatest hits.

The current version of the band is made up of founding and longtime members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with country singer Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the son of original Eagles guitarist/vocalist Glenn Frey.

The shows are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 28.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 and will be available on ticketmaster.com.

American Express card members can purchase tickets early starting at 10 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

The "Hotel California" tour kicked off with three sold-out performances in Las Vegas. Those concerts — featuring a total of 77 musicians on stage — marked the first time the Eagles have performed the "Hotel California" album in its entirety. Along with this title hit, the album includes songs such as "Wasted Time" and "The Last Resort."

Some of the songs from the 1976 album haven't been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour.

The Eagles last performed in Denver in June 2018 during a concert with Jimmy Buffet at Coors Field.