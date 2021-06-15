Trevor Noah, the comedian and host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, is coming to Colorado Springs.
Noah announced this week dates for his "Back To Abnormal" tour, which includes a stop on Oct. 2 at the Broadmoor World Arena.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at broadmoorworldarena.com, axs.com and livenation.com.
Beyond "The Daily Show," which received six Emmy nominations in 2020, Noah has written, produced, and starred in 11 comedy specials, including his most recent, “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia" on Netflix. He's also the author of the New York Times bestseller, “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood."