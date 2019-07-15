Colorado Springs Comic Con, the city's longest running local con, returns for it's fifteenth cycle this weekend.
The biannual show offers pop culture aficionados a chance to socialize with like minded individuals all while perusing a variety of toys, comics and other collectibles. Several artists will be on hand as well.
Approximately 60 vendors from all over Colorado, as well as from several nearby states, will have items for sale on up to 90 different tables so come prepared to make a deal.
Sure to be a hit is the 501st Legion. This well-known group of “Star Wars” die-hards dress up in hyper-detailed attire and look just like the Stormtroopers, Biker Scouts, and Tusken Raiders you see on film. They'll be in attendance to pose for pictures with visitors.
"This con we are going to have a few panels about costuming, gaming and other topics all throughout the day," said Colorado Springs Comic and Toy Con founder Clint Randolph. "Get out of the heat for a while and have some fun. Hope to see you there."