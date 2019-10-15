Colorado Springs Comic and Toy Con, the city's longest-running local con, returns for its 16th cycle this weekend.
The biannual show offers pop culture aficionados a chance to socialize with like minded individuals all while perusing a variety of toys, comics and other collectibles. Several artists will be on hand as well.
Approximately 60 vendors from all over Colorado, as well as from several nearby states, will have items for sale on up to 90 different tables so come prepared to make a deal.
Sure to be a hit is the 501st Legion. This well-known group of “Star Wars” die-hards dress up in hyper-detailed attire and look just like the Stormtroopers, Biker Scouts, and Tusken Raiders you see on film. They'll be in attendance to pose for pictures with visitors.
Admission is free but if you are in a giving mood, Toys For Tots will be taking donations for the upcoming Christmas season," said Colorado Springs Comic and Toy Con founder Clint Rudolph. "The local 501st Star Wars garrison will also be in attendance for photo ops and an awesome setup. This con is the longest running comic and or toy convention in the Colorado Springs area, and I owe it all to you. So lets keep it going strong and see what the future brings."