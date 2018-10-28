The Colorado Springs Comic and Toy Con is back. The biannual show, now in its fourteenth cycle, offers local pop culture fans a chance to congregate and hawk their wares. This fall’s con will host more than 100 tables filled with toys, memorabilia and comic books. Vendors from all over Colorado, as well as from several nearby states, will have toys, comic books and art for sale.
The 501st Legion, a well-known group of “Star Wars” aficionados who dress up as Stormtroopers, Biker Scouts, and Tusken Raiders will be in attendance to pose for pictures with visitors. Open table top gaming will also be available, with many games featuring Halloween or horror based themes.