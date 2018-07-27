The Colorado Springs Comic and Toy Con returns this weekend. 

The Colorado Springs Comic and Toy Con is back. The biannual show, now in its 13th cycle, offers local pop culture fans a chance to congregate and hawk their wares. The con will host dozens of tables filled with toys, memorabilia and comic books. Vendors from all over Colorado, as well as several nearby states, will have toys, comic books and art for sale.
“I first started hosting this convention over five years ago. Now its time for the 13th con,” said founder Clint Randolph. “It’s amazing how this has grown. I couldn’t have done any of it without the vendors, patrons and everyone involved. I just want to say thank you to you all, and I can’t wait to see what the next 13 cons bring us. I hope to see you all this Saturday, and let’s make it epic.”
This year’s con also features two costume contests: one for kids at 11 a.m., and one for adults at 2 p.m.