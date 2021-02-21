MeadowGrass tickets

The 21st Annual MeadowGrass Music Festival runs Fri. May 28 through Sun. May 30, at La Foret Conference and Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road in Colorado Springs. There's no extra charge for attendees 21 and up to partake in the beer festival Sunday afternoon. For more information about the fest, scheduled acts, and a link to tickets, visit rockymountainhighway.org