When a variety show has been around for 20 years, there has to be a very good reason. The Broadmoor Holiday Show and dinner has become a cherished tradition not only for locals, but for out-of-town visitors.
Featured artists in this year’s program provide an impressive lineup of entertainment. The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale is a perennial favorite. They are “a gift to the community, and an amazing group of talent,” notes Ken Miller, director of music and entertainment at The Broadmoor.
Russian violinist Ilya Shpliberg is another highlighted performer. He is “one of the finest musicians I’ve every known,” says Miller. Shpilberg trained at the Moscow Conservatory of Music. Nelson Rangell, another incredible artist, will play smooth jazz on the flute, piccolo and sax.
Headliner Marcus Lovett has a long familial connection with The Broadmoor. His parents honeymooned there in 1962. Now he is performing in the holiday show for for the fifth time and for the second year with his daughter, Cathryn Lovett.
“It is almost other-worldly to sing a duet with your young adult daughter,” Lovett says. “One of my favorite things about the show is performing ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas’ with the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, and children in the audience are invited to come up on the stage with me. The children become the stars!”
Lovett continues: “Christmas is my favorite holiday … so what a joy to be at The Broadmoor during this season. I’m hoping to meet Santa Claus!”
Cathryn Lovett will be performing her original Christmas song, “Counting the Days Until Christmas,” as well as singing a duet with her dad, titled “The Prayer.” “This duet is the perfect Christmas song, bringing joy and hope to people”, she says.
Songwriter and musician Jim Salestrom is in his 19th year with the show. He has played guitar in John Denver’s band and banjo for Dolly Parton. As a toddler, his parents would take him to visit The Broadmoor, where he says lifetime memories were created.
“I was in awe of how beautiful it was. It was like being in a castle,” Salestrom says. “There is nothing like being on stage at The Broadmoor. The shows are incredible … all first class…I’m grateful to be asked back year after year. I believe I bring the heart and soul of the sounds of Colorado.”
Popular 'Wintersong' by small Colorado Springs chorus features medieval, modern music, poems, stories
“It’s an honor to be on stage with every performer,” says Miller. “I’m sure all who attend will have an outstanding experience.” Miller has been involved with the show since he conceived it 20 years ago. Not only is he the director, but he writes the shows, including all of the “cool” musical arrangements. He handpicks the musicians who play in the accompanying Broadmoor Pops Band.
Miller began performing at The Broadmoor 40 years ago, playing the piano six nights a week in the Penrose Room Restaurant. He was also the chief musical arranger of the Air Force Academy Band. As a composer, Miller is well-known for his music, featured on hundreds of television shows including “Friends,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Desperate Housewives.”
Marcus Lovett has had a Broadway career headlining shows such as “Phantom of The Opera” and “Les Miserables.” Television credits include being the promotional voice on “The David Letterman Show” for 17 years, and currently the voice on “Good Morning America” and “This Week With George Stephanopoulos.”
While Lovett is in Colorado Springs, he has the honor of singing at the “Portraits of Valor Exhibit” in Pueblo. “Singing in this hallowed space for the Medal of Honor recipients and their families is one of my favorite things to do ... period!”