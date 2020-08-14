From the outside, it looks like The Black Sheep is back with a bang.
After months of being closed and having to push back reopening plans, the music venue off Platte Avenue has again opened its doors. And the formerly all-black building got a glow up in the form of a stunning mural that covers the entire exterior.
The art depicts the faces of several daring sheep, complete with horns illuminated with white paint and piercing red eyes.
Owner Geoff Brent calls the mural “a huge billboard for us everyday for everybody driving down Platte.”
“This makes us stand out a lot more,” Brent said. “In these current times when everybody is trying to get by and everything is uncertain, I wanted to make a statement that we’re going to be here. We’re not going to shut down.”
But the venue’s return comes with limitations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No concerts will be held for the near future. Brent says “even small shows are a ways out.”
Instead, The Black Sheep will run like a bar with deejay sets and other “music-centric events,” says Brent. The capacity is down to around 60 people to follow social distancing.
“I didn’t see anything changing in the near future, so I figured we might as well try to do something,” Brent said. “Everybody’s sitting around and we have this space.”
The Black Sheep is the latest music venue to reopen in some form. Venues like Stargazers and the Boot Barn Hall have begun hosting shows again. Others, including the bigger rooms in town like the Pikes Peak Center, are holding off. Newcomer Lulu’s Downstairs has expanded in recent months with an upstairs bar and patio, where you can catch weekly open-mic comedy.
Along with the outdoor makeover, The Black Sheep has spent recent months renovating its indoor space, including the bar and floors. It also added some seating options.
When Brent decided to reopen last weekend, he kept the news pretty quiet and offered short notice to The Black Sheep’s followers on social media. He wanted to see how it played out before making a big announcement.
It worked well enough to keep it open Wednesdays-Sundays. Soon, he says, The Black Sheep will be open nightly.
“I don’t see what we’re doing as normal or as a way to be profitable,” he said. “But it’s a way to keep ourselves relevant.”
And it’s a way to bring some money in.
“The number one phrase right now is stop the bleeding,” he said. “We spent all year thinking we were going to be open in a month or two and it kept changing.”
The next step is to bring concerts back to The Black Sheep stage. That will likely take awhile.
“The feeling among the industry is, well, maybe next year,” Brent said.