The term “peak TV” was originally coined in 2015 by FX CEO John Landgraf to describe the increasing amount of options available for TV viewers. At the time, Landgraf was concerned that viewers would be overwhelmed with so many choices.
In 2015, 409 original scripted TV series aired, nearly doubling the total from six years earlier. Three years later, in 2018, that number had risen to 495.
While Landgraf saw this staggering amount of options as a deluge, many view the last 20 years as the golden age of television. Considering the quality of TV programming over the last two decades, I’m inclined to agree. But in fairness to the FX CEO, it’s certainly hard to separate the wheat from the chaff.
So what are the best TV shows of the peak TV era? Using 1999 as a starting point, when premiere cable networks were just starting to take off with must-see original programming, here are my Top 10 picks.
10. “Battlestar Galactica” (2004-2009, Syfy) — The Syfy Network, at the time called Sci Fi, took the somewhat campy 1970s Glen A. Larson series and turned it into one of the most fascinating shows on television. Screenwriter Ronald D. Moore, who developed the concept of the reimagined program and co-produced it with David Eick (“Hercules,” “Xena”), would go on to turn Diana Gabaldon’s books into the hit Starz series “Outlander.”
9. “Game of Thrones” (2011-2019, HBO) — Books have been turned into films for years, but few have managed to a successfully turn a novel into a television series until “Game of Thrones.” A program that never shied away from taking risks, with both positive and negative results, or killing off characters, “Game of Thrones” took its passionate fan base to places never before seen on TV. A disappointing final season drops this show out of the top five.
8. “Downton Abbey” (2010-2015, PBS) — Who would’ve thought that the lives of an aristocratic family in Edwardian England would be so riveting? But riveting it was and PBS had a legitimate hit as viewers in both the United States and the U.K. couldn’t get enough of the upstairs/downstairs relationships at Downton Abbey.
7. “Lost” (2004-2010, ABC) — If “The Sopranos” kicked off the peak TV era, “Lost” elevated it. “Lost” was one of the first television series to have its dedicated fan base use the internet to discuss theories, and rave and complain about what they were watching. “Lost” helped revolutionize how we experience television.
6. “Mad Men” (2007-2015, AMC) — The creative director of the Sterling Cooper Advertising Agency, Don Draper (or is it Dick Whitman?) was an enigmatic, charismatic and contradictory character. A scene with Draper selling the Kodak Carousel (the show would often use real life-products from the 1960s) perfectly demonstrated the series’, and actor Jon Hamm’s, complex allure.
5. “The Americans” (2013-2018, FX) — Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys) are two Soviet KGB officers posing as a typical American married couple. Playing against trope, Elizabeth is the hard-edged, strong, silent type and Philip is the kindhearted sensitive husband.
4. “The Sopranos” (1999-2007, HBO) — Emmy winner David Chase has had a long and illustrious career, working on shows such as “The Rockford Files” and “Northern Exposure.” But “The Sopranos,” with its rich cast of characters, remains by far his greatest achievement. In Tony Soprano, played brilliantly by James Gandolfini, Chase created one of the most complicated and intriguing leads on television.
3. “Friday Night Lights” (2006-2011, NBC) — Far outshining the novel and film it’s based on, “Friday Night Lights” focused on the life of Eric (Kyle Chandler) and Tami Taylor (Connie Britton) and their struggles and triumphs in the fictional town of Dillon, Texas. A stellar supporting cast helped keep audiences riveted.
2. “The Office” (2005-2013, NBC) — Beet-loving Dwight (Rainn Wilson), practical joker Jim (John Krasinski) and adorable receptionist Pam (Jenna Fischer) are just a few of the employees at the Dunder Mifflin paper company who have to put up with the most awkward boss in the world, Michael Scott (Steve Carell).
1. ”Breaking Bad” (2008-2013, AMC) — Amazingly, John Cusack and Matthew Broderick turned down the role of Walter White, the defining character of Bryan Cranston’s career. White’s transformation from mild- mannered science teacher to drug lord is incredible. Lasting only five seasons, “Breaking Bad” is one of the most tightly focused series ever to air.
