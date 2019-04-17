BOS DINING
The Taste of Philly on Nevada is pictured on Wednesday, March 30, 2016. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette.

 STACIE SCOTT
I once got the taste of Philly at one of that city’s more famous joints: Geno’s. Every cheesesteak after that was subpar at best — until now. Our city’s own Taste of Philly lives up to the name.

Specialty sandwiches abound, but I went with the original ($8.25 for 8-inch): chopped steak, grilled onions and American cheese between the supposed “gold standard” of cheesesteak bread (Amoroso’s). I felt I had returned East. Taste of Philly locations in Colorado Springs are on Eighth Street, North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard. - Seth Boster

- To quote a Sundays song, I’m sorry and glad together. Folk/Americana band Smith House is going two very different directions with its next gig. Friday, April 26 (7 p.m., the Side Door, 1645 S. Tejon St.) is the Colorado Springs band's album release party and farewell show.

Over the past year, guitarist Barrett Muth said in a Facebook post, Zach Bouzouki (vocals) and Brittany Brown (violin) started a business (Brown’s Greens), bassist Julie Frost had a baby, and Muth decided it was time to move back to the Pacific Northwest. “For these reasons, the wrapping of this record tastes bittersweet, as once it has been released, we intend to furlough the band while we each continue our fulfilling pursuits in all our various directions.” See you at the show to give congrats and say so long to Smith House. facebook.com/events/415100429036715/ - Michelle Karas

