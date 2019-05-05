Leon Gessi Pizza
Leon Gessi Pizza (Located at: 1806 Palmer Park Blvd.) “Kitchen Sink Pizza” - Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, meatball, onions, black olives, tomato, red and green peppers, mushrooms Wednesday October 10, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

 Jeff Kearney
Where’s the best pizza in Colorado Springs? At Leon Gessi, of course.

This intimate Italian restaurant has been around since 1974 and consistently serves some of the highest-quality, New York-style pizza in the Pikes Peak region. Whatever you order, whether a sub, calzone, salad or wings, it’s sure to be delicious.

I also enjoy the homey atmosphere with large windows, tables with subway maps and pictures supporting local sports teams.

With quality food and great prices, it’s my favorite Colorado Springs pizza parlor.

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

