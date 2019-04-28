Tlaquepaque Mexican Restaurant
Tlaquepaque Mexican Restaurant “Chilaquiles” - Fried corn tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans and green salsa Thursday March 31, 2016. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

 Jeff Kearney
The best Mexican restaurant in town has an almost unpronounceable name.

That honor goes to Tlaquepaque, at 911 N. Murray Blvd. Named after a city in the Mexican state of Jalisco, Tlaquepaque is Aztec for “place above clay land.”

You don’t need to worry about clay at this restaurant, which exudes an authentic, family-owned feel. Your biggest concern is deciding what to order from a huge menu.

Tlaquepaque has all the traditional Mexican dishes, as well as churros and horchata, but my favorite are the tacos, the finest in the city.

