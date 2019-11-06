Ever wanted to be asked, "Do you accept this rose?"
"The Bachelor Live," a live version of the long-running and wildly popular (partly because it's popular love-to-hate TV) franchise on ABC, is going on tour, with a stop at the Buell Theatre (part of the Denver Performing Arts Complex) in Denver on Feb. 23.
"The Bachelor" alumni Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins will host the nationwide tour, which kicks off Feb. 13 in in Mesa, Ariz., and will travel to more than 60 cities.
It sounds like all of the action of one season of "The Bachelor" has the possibility to unfold nightly on stage.
And yes, there will be rose ceremonies.
At each stop, a hometown bachelor will be introduced to women from the audience through a series of games, challenges, onstage dates and other getting-to-know-you scenarios. At the end of the show, he will hand the final rose to the woman he feels he is most compatible with.
Audience members will help along the way, by asking questions and cheering on participants.
The tour is the latest extension of the Bachelor franchise, which includes spin-offs “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise." The original series is heading into its 24th season on ABC.
Tickets are on sale now at bachelorliveonstage.com, livenation.com and axs.com. Apply to be a participant on stage at bachelorliveonstage.com/apply.