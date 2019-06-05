Are you looking for a unique, often family-friendly summer activity in Colorado? Then you might enjoy the sweet nostalgia of a drive-in theater.
While they're much harder to come by than they used to be, with only about 330 in the entire country, you can still find this staple of Americana in the Centennial State.
Here are our favorite options for drive-in movies around the state of Colorado.
1. Mesa Drive-In
Built in 1951, Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo has been a Colorado summer staple for decades. It’s open 7 nights a week.
Location: 2625 Santa Fe Drive, Pueblo
Cost: Adults $10, Seniors $7, Children under 12 are free
Website: mesadrive-in.com
2. Holiday Twin Drive-In
A drive-in that’s known for a sunset view, Holiday Twin Drive-In in Fort Collins is another great theater to add to your summer list. Find all of the biggest holiday hits here and occasional special screenings with major releases.
Location: 2206 S. Overland Trail, Fort Collins
Cost: Adults $9.50, Seniors and children $6.50, Kids five and under are free
Website: holidaytwin.com
3. Best Western Movie Manor
This Monte Vista motel has a functioning drive-in theater attached but you don't have to be a motel guest to watch a show. This theater regularly gets great reviews.
Location: 2830 US Highway 160 W, Monte Vista
Cost: Adults $8, Children $3
Website: bestwesternmoviemanor.com
4. Denver Mart Drive-In
The recently opened Denver Mart Drive-in on I-25 and 58th is sure to be a Mile High classic. Unlike the typical drive-in that’s in a secluded field somewhere in the middle of nowhere, this one conveniently right off I-25.
Location: 451 East 58th Ave., Denver (drive in entrance off Washington St.)
Cost: Adults and kids $10, Children under seven are free
Website: denvermartdrivein.com
5. 88 Drive-In Theatre
Open for their 47th season, the 88 Drive-In in Commerce City has been a family run business almost since its inception. The theater opened in 1972 and has been family owned since 1976.
Location: 8780 Rosemary Street, Commerce City
Cost: Adults and kids $8, Children under 12 are free
Website: 88drivein.net
6. Tru Vu Drive-I
Open every night of the week during the summer, the historic Tru Vu Drive-In in Delta first opened in 1955.
Location: 1001 CO-92, Delta
Cost: Adults and kids 12 and up $8.50, Children under 11 are free (cash only)
Website: mydeltamovies.com
7. Star Drive-In
In 2019, the Star Drive-In in Montrose is celebrating its 70th year of continuous family ownership. The theater also features an 80-foot screen.
Location: 600 East Miami Road, Montrose
Cost: Adults $8.50, Seniors $6.50, Children under 11 are free
Website: stardrivein.com
8. Comanche Drive-In
This drive-in is located three miles west of Buena Vista and had its first full season in 1967. At 8,000 feet, it boasts the highest elevation of any drive-in in the United States.
Location: 27784 CO Rd 339, Buena Vista
Cost: Adults $10, Children 12 and under $5, Children under five are free (cash or checks only)
Website: comanchedrivein.com
BONUS: The Bed Cinema
Technically not a drive-in as you won’t be watching movies from your car, The Bed Cinema still (sort of) counts as you'll still be watching movies under the stars from a bed. Coming soon to Denver, the roaming pop-up bed-based cinema will definitely make for a unique movie watching experience.