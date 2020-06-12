There’s nothing quite as nostalgic as a drive-in theater. Throwing around a Frisbee while waiting for the sun to go down, turning the back of a station wagon or truck into a makeshift sofa and falling asleep during a second feature are drive-in staples.
And with many social distancing guidelines still in effect, what is old has become en vogue again.
Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a drive-in movie theater in Colorado Springs since 1994, and there are only about 330 in the United States. But that doesn’t mean you have to drive too far to find one.
You can still find this classic piece of Americana in the Centennial State if you know where to look; just be prepared for a road trip.
Keep in mind, due to COVID-19 many drive-ins are requiring guests to purchase tickets online in advance and distancing rules might be in place, so be sure to plan ahead.
1. Mesa Drive-In
Built in 1951, Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo has been a Colorado summer staple for decades. It’s the only one of Colorado’s drive-ins that hasn’t opened for the season; normally it’s open seven nights a week during the summer and has a large and affordable menu.
Location: 2625 Santa Fe Drive, Pueblo
Cost: Adults $10, seniors $7, children under 12 are free
Website: mesadrive-in.com
2. Holiday Twin Drive-In
A drive-in that’s known for a sunset view, the Holiday Twin Drive-In in Fort Collins is another great theater to add to your summer list. This two-screen theater built in the late 1960s plays the biggest summer hits and occasionally has special screenings with major releases.
Location: 2206 S. Overland Trail, Fort Collins
Cost: Adults $8, seniors and children $5, kids 5 and under are free
Website: holidaytwin.com
3. Best Western Movie Manor
If you’re looking for a truly unique drive-in experience, this is it. This Monte Vista motel has a functioning drive-in theater attached and most guests can watch the movie from their room. However, you don’t have to be a motel guest to watch a show.
Location: 2830 U.S.-160 W, Monte Vista
Cost: Adults $8, children $3 (cash only)
Website: bestwestern.com
4. Denver Mart Drive-In
The newest drive-in in Colorado is the Denver Mart Drive-in on I-25 and 58th, which opened in 2019. Unlike the typical drive-in that’s in a secluded field in the middle of nowhere, this one is conveniently right off I-25.
Location: 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver (drive-in entrance off Washington Street)
Cost: Adults and kids $10, children under 6 are free
Website: denvermartdrivein.com
5. 88 Drive-In Theatre
Open for their 48th season, the 88 Drive-In in Commerce City has been a family-run business almost since its inception. The theater opened in 1972 and has been family owned since 1976. Despite its age, it’s one of the more modern drive-ins in the state, featuring a digital projector and 35mm film capabilities.
Location: 8780 Rosemary Street, Commerce City
Cost: Adults and teens $9, children under 12 are free
Website: 88drivein.net
6. Tru Vu Drive-In
This historic drive-in, which has been a big draw for Delta County residents for decades, opened in 1955. Despite being in a small town, the drive-in can hold up to 400 cars at a time.
Location: 1001 Colorado 92, Delta
Cost: Adults and kids 12 and up $8.50
Website: mydeltamovies.com
7. Star Drive-In
This year, the Star Drive-In in Montrose will be celebrating its 71st year of continuous family ownership. The theater, which opened in 1950, also offers homemade burgers and fries.
Location: 600 E. Miami Road, Montrose
Cost: Adults $8.50, seniors $6.50, children under 11 are free
Website: stardrivein.com
8. Comanche Drive-In
This drive-in, 3 miles west of Buena Vista, had its first season in 1966. At 8,000 feet, it has the highest elevation of a drive-in in the United States. A 4K digital projector was installed in 2018.
Location: 27784 County Road 339, Buena Vista
Cost: Adults $10, children 12 and under $5, children under 5 are free (cash or checks only)
Website: comanchedrivein.com
9. Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In
This boutique drive-in resides in Minturn and holds only 50 car slots per showing, making viewing movies there a unique experience. The Blue Starlite features films from the 1940s to 1980s, so it’s a great place to catch movies like “Goonies,” “Back to the Future” and “The Princess Bride.”
Location: 801 Ed6, Minturn
Cost: Packages range from $27 to $75.
Spencer McKee contributed to this story.