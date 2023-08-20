Are you ready for funnel cakes, carnival rides and rodeos?

The annual Colorado State Fair returns for it's 151st year starting Aug. 25. Beginning in 1872, the state fair has become a staple in Colorado's history. Visitors can experience a variety of concerts, animal exhibits, carnival rides and fair food in Pueblo for the Labor Day holiday.

Here's what you need to know before you go:

When and where is the Colorado State Fair?

The state fair is at the Colorado State Fair grounds, 1001 Beulah Ave. Pueblo, Colorado. It will run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4.

How much is gate admission and carnival bands?

The price for gate admission is $9 through Aug. 24, $15 starting Aug. 25. Kids 5 to 12 are $7. Children 4 and under are free with any adult.

Carnival ride bands are $32 per person through Aug. 24, $40 starting Aug. 25. Individual credits can be purchased for $1 each.

Mega Passes are available this year for $160 through Aug. 24, $200 starting on Aug. 25. The mega pass includes 11 days of gate admission and 11 days of unlimited carnival rides. The Mega Pass does not include some specialty rides.

For more info or to purchase tickets, visit coloradostatefair.com

Fair and carnival Hours

The Colorado State Fair will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Labor Day.

The carnival is open from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday through Sunday and on Labor Day. The Family Fun Zone Rides will be open when the fair opens and close at 10 p.m. daily.

Deals and discounts

Senior Day + $5 Fridays until 5 p.m. on Aug. 25 and Sept. 1: Free admission for seniors 60+, admission will be $5 and every food stand will offer a $5 item until 5 p.m.

Black Hills Energy American Heroes Day on Aug. 27: Military and first responders get $8 off admission

CSU Pueblo Kids Day on Aug. 28 and Sept. 4: Free admission for children 12 and under

Two Can Tuesday on Aug. 29: Free admission with a donation of two canned food items.

One Price Wednesday on Aug. 30: Includes fair admission, ranch rodeo, Ned Ledoux Concert, and a carnival ride wristband (some specialty rides excluded)

Back to School Day on Aug. 31: Free admission and $25 unlimited carnival ride wristband with student voucher or coupon

Colorado Lottery Special on Sept. 3: Free fair admission with non-winning lottery ticket.

Parking and shuttle service

Public parking will be available in the lot south of the fairgrounds between Mesa and Northern Avenue. Parking is $5 Monday through Thursday and $10 Friday through Sunday. Cash only.

A shuttle will run from the city's Main Street Parking Garage at 110 South Main to the fair gates on Prairies Avenue. They will run every 15 to 30 minutes. Garage parking and the shuttle service are both free.

Shuttle hours: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Labor Day.

Concerts and events

Friday, Aug. 25:

PRCA RAM Rodeo with Ian Munsick at 7 p.m. Tickets: $28

Saturday, Aug. 26:

PRCA RAM Rodeo with Chase Rice at 7 p.m. Tickets: $40

Sunday, Aug. 27:

PRCA RAM Rodeo with Sawyer Brown at 5 p.m. Tickets: $28

Monday, Aug. 28:

PRCA RAM Rodeo at 7 p.m. Tickets: $5

Wednesday, Aug. 30:

Ranch Rodeo at 6 p.m.: FREE

Ned Ledoux at 9 p.m.: FREE

Thursday, Aug. 31:

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias at 7 p.m. Tickets: SOLD OUT

Friday, Sept. 1:

Lady A w/ Tyler Braden at 7 p.m. Tickets: $50-$70

Toughest Monster Truck Tour at 8 p.m. Tickets: $23-$27

Saturday, Sept. 2:

Lil Jon w/ Chingy at 7 p.m. Tickets: $30-60

Toughest Monster Truck Tour at 1 p.m. Tickets $23-$27

Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Tickets: $25-$32

Sunday, Sept. 3:

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at 7 p.m. Tickets: $45 or FREE with a purchase of Colorado Lottery games (Powerball, Mega Millions, Colorado Lotto+, Lucky for Life) valued at $30 or more. For more info or to claim your voucher, click here

Celebracion De Los Charros w/ Tigres Del Norte at 7p.m. Tickets: $50

Free attractions

Incredible Hypnotist Richard Barker - daily

The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

Sandscapes, sand art

The Canine Stars, a stunt dog show - daily

High Flying Pages, high flying trapeze - daily

Chef Landry, comedy cooking show - daily

Great American Petting Farm, pony rides available

Moo U, guided livestock tours - hourly tours

Do Colorado Right exhibit

Washboard Willy, musician

Colorado State Fair Museum - open daily

Click here to see the lineup of free concerts this year.