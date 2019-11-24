Wrong Text Thanksgiving

In this Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 photo, Jamal Hinton, center, and Wanda Dench, right, and her family and friends, have Thanksgiving dinner at Wanda's home, in Mesa, Ariz. Dench, who accidentally texted Hinton, a stranger, an invitation to Thanksgiving dinner made good on her offer, greeting the teen visitor with a hug and an oven full of food after their story swept through social media. (Tom Tingle /The Arizona Republic via AP)

 Tom Tingle

Didn’t you hear? Friendsgiving is the new Thanksgiving.

Actually, just like there’s always room for another piece of pumpkin pie, there’s room for both. The party/meal where you swap in friends for family members (and whatever kind of food you want for traditional Thanksgiving food), has gained popularity in recent years as an excuse to get festive and feast with your friends. Your best bet is going potluck style and hosting it a few days before the real Thanksgiving. A Friendsgiving also can happen on the date of its namesake holiday or the weekend after. Really, there are few rules for a Friendsgiving) The Melting Pot downtown is hosting a Friendsgiving on Tuesday and Wednesday.

