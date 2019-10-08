THANKSGIVING EVENTS

Through Nov. 1: Bountiful Bags Thanksgiving Food Drive — Hosted by Silver Key. For a list of items needed and drop off locations, call 884-2300.

Nov. 5: Vegetarian Thanksgiving Feast Cooking Class: Veggie Meat Balls and Gravy, Corn Kababs, Carrot Fudge — Noon, Authentic Indian Recipes, 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

Nov. 7: Indian Style Thanksgiving Meal Cooking Class: Saag Chicken, Paranthas, Coconut Balls — Noon, Authentic Indian Recipes, 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

Nov. 14: Dave's Favorite Thanksgiving Dessert Ever Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $50. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Nov. 14: Indian Style Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Cooking Class: Carrot Soup, Tofu Tikka, Stuffed Bell Peppers, Sweetened Vermicelli — 6 p.m., Authentic Indian Recipes, 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

Nov. 21: Vegetarian Thanksgiving Meal Cooking Class: Sweet Potato Bites, Veggie Meat Balls, Naan, Carrot Pudding — 5:30 p.m., Authentic Indian Recipes, 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

Nov. 21-29: Thanksgiving Week in Vail — Ice skating, Gobble Gobble Hike, Kris Kringle Market and more, Vail Village, Vail; vail.com.

Nov. 28: Thanksgiving Day Turkey Toss — Watch wolves, coyotes and fox families eat turkey dinner, 9-11 a.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $35, $15 for ages 6-11. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Dec. 1: Post Thanksgiving Day Hike — 1-3 p.m., Nature and Wildlife Discover Center, 9112 Mountain Park, Beulah, $5-$10. Registration: hikeandlearn.org.

