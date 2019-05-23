SATURDAY, MAY 25
10:30 am - 6:45 pm . . Shuttle Bus runs to and from Coronado High School
10:00 am - 7:00 pm . . Vendor Show Open
10:00 am - 11:00 am . Fire Line . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
11:00 am - 11:30 am . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
11:00 am - close . . . . Certified Harmless . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . RM Choc. Factory
11:00 am - 2:30 pm . . Exit West . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . OK Corral Saloon
11:00 am - 11:30 pm . Ole Doc Ezee & Disgo . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage
11:30 am - 1:00 pm . . Stray Suns . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
11:45 am - 12:45 pm . Gus Meza . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage
1:00 pm - 1:30 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North
1:00 pm - 1:30 pm . . . Ole Doc Ezee & Disgo . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage
1:00 pm - 1:30 pm . . . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
1:30 pm - 3:00 pm . . . Hipbone . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
1:45 pm - 2:45 pm . . . Tom Flynn the Irish Magician . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage
2:00 pm - 2:30 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North
3:00 pm -3:30 pm . . . Ole Doc Ezee & Disgo . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage
3:00 pm - 3:30 pm . . . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
3:00 pm - 6:30 pm . . Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts . . . . . . . . . . . . . OK Corral Saloon
3:30 pm - 4:00 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North
3:30 pm - 5:00 pm . . . Just Dance............................. Bancroft Park
4:00 pm -6:30 pm . . . David Warren Aubrey.................... Clock Tower Stage
4:00 pm - 8:00 pm . . . A-Mac & the Height . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Mother Muff’s
4:30 pm - 5:00 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North
5:00 pm - 5:30 pm . . . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
5:30 pm - 7:00 pm . . . Gravel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
SUNDAY, MAY 26
9:30 am - 10:30 am . . Fellowship of Christian Cowboys Church Service . . Bancroft Park
10:30 am - 6:45 pm . . Shuttle Bus runs to and from Coronado High School
10:00 am - 7:00 pm . . Vendor Show Open
10:30 am - 12:00 pm . Kon Tiki . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
11:00 am - 2:30 pm . . The McDeviants . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . OK Corral Saloon
11:00 am - 11:30 am . Ole Doc Ezee & Disgo . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage
11:00 am - close . . . . Certified Harmless . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . RM Choc. Factory
11:45 am - 12:45 pm . Tom Flynn the Irish Magician . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage
12:00 pm -12:30 pm . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
12:30 pm - 2:00 pm . . The 719 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
Sunday, May 26 continued
1:00 pm - 1:30 pm . . . Ole Doc Ezee & Disgo . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage
1:00 pm - 1:30 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North
1:45 pm - 2:45 pm . . . Gus Meza . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage
2:00 pm - 2:30 pm . . . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
2:00 pm - 2:30 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North
2:30 pm - 4:00 pm . . . Punch Clock Heroes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
3:00 pm - 3:30 pm . . . Ole Doc Ezee & Disgo . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage
3:00 pm - 6:30 pm . . . 6035 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . OK Corral Saloon
3:30 pm - 4:00 pm . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North
3:45 pm - 4:45pm . . . Tom Flynn the Irish Magician . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage
4:00 pm - 4:30 pm . . . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
4:00 pm - 8:00 pm . . . Suga Bear & the Showtime Band . . . . . . . . . Mother Muff’s
4:30 pm - 5:00 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North
4:30 pm - 6:30 pm . . . VooDoo Hawks . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
5:00 pm - 6:30 pm . . . Laura Rupejko . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage
MONDAY, MAY 27
10:30 am - 5:45 pm . . Shuttle Bus runs to and from Coronado High School
10:00 am - 6:00 pm . . Vendor Show Open
10:00 am - 11:00 am . Tom Flynn the Irish Magician . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage
10:00 am - 11:30 pm . Jacob Christopher . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
10:30 am - 2:00 pm . . Black Rose Band . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . OK Corral Saloon
11:00 am - close . . . . Certified Harmless . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . RM Choc. Factory
11:30 pm - 12:00 pm. Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
11:30 pm -12:30 pm . Gus Meza . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm . NASH Country Concert - Brandon Lay . . . . . . Bancroft Park
12:45 pm - 3:15 pm . . David Warren Aubrey.................... Clock Tower Stage
1:00 pm - 1:30 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North
1:00 pm - 1:30 pm . . . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
1:30 pm - 2:45 pm . . . US Army 4th ID Mile High Band . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
2:00 pm - 2:30 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North
2:30 pm - 6:00 pm . . . The Michael Hornbuckle Band . . . . . . . . . . . . OK Corral Saloon
3:30 pm - 4:30 pm . . . Tom Flynn the Irish Magician . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage
3:00 pm - 6:00 pm . . . Zeta June . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Mother Muff’s
3:00 pm...Memorial Day Ceremony / Natl. Moment of Silence . . Bancroft Park
3:30 pm - 4:00 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North
3:30 pm - 4:00 pm . . . 101st Army Winds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
4:00 pm - 4:30 pm . . . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
4:30 pm - 5:00 pm . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North
4:30 pm - 6:00 pm . . . Trent Hughes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park
4:45 pm - 6:00 pm . . . Laura Rupejko . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage