Territory Days in Colorado Springs honors history of state's first capital
Territory Days draws tens of thousands to Old Colorado City over Memorial Day weekend for music, food, vendors and family activities. Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette.

 DOUGAL BROWNLIE
SATURDAY, MAY 25

10:30 am - 6:45 pm . . Shuttle Bus runs to and from Coronado High School

10:00 am - 7:00 pm . . Vendor Show Open

10:00 am - 11:00 am . Fire Line . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

11:00 am - 11:30 am . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

11:00 am - close . . . . Certified Harmless . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . RM Choc. Factory

11:00 am - 2:30 pm . . Exit West . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . OK Corral Saloon

11:00 am - 11:30 pm . Ole Doc Ezee & Disgo . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage

11:30 am - 1:00 pm . . Stray Suns . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

11:45 am - 12:45 pm . Gus Meza . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm . . . Ole Doc Ezee & Disgo . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm . . . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

1:30 pm - 3:00 pm . . . Hipbone . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

1:45 pm - 2:45 pm . . . Tom Flynn the Irish Magician . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage

2:00 pm - 2:30 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North

3:00 pm -3:30 pm . . . Ole Doc Ezee & Disgo . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage

3:00 pm - 3:30 pm . . . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

3:00 pm - 6:30 pm . . Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts . . . . . . . . . . . . . OK Corral Saloon

3:30 pm - 4:00 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North

3:30 pm - 5:00 pm . . . Just Dance............................. Bancroft Park

4:00 pm -6:30 pm . . . David Warren Aubrey.................... Clock Tower Stage

4:00 pm - 8:00 pm . . . A-Mac & the Height . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Mother Muff’s

4:30 pm - 5:00 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North

5:00 pm - 5:30 pm . . . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

5:30 pm - 7:00 pm . . . Gravel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

SUNDAY, MAY 26

9:30 am - 10:30 am . . Fellowship of Christian Cowboys Church Service . . Bancroft Park

10:30 am - 6:45 pm . . Shuttle Bus runs to and from Coronado High School

10:00 am - 7:00 pm . . Vendor Show Open

10:30 am - 12:00 pm . Kon Tiki . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

11:00 am - 2:30 pm . . The McDeviants . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . OK Corral Saloon

11:00 am - 11:30 am . Ole Doc Ezee & Disgo . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage

11:00 am - close . . . . Certified Harmless . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . RM Choc. Factory

11:45 am - 12:45 pm . Tom Flynn the Irish Magician . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage

12:00 pm -12:30 pm . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

12:30 pm - 2:00 pm . . The 719 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

Sunday, May 26 continued

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm . . . Ole Doc Ezee & Disgo . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North

1:45 pm - 2:45 pm . . . Gus Meza . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage

2:00 pm - 2:30 pm . . . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

2:00 pm - 2:30 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North

2:30 pm - 4:00 pm . . . Punch Clock Heroes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

3:00 pm - 3:30 pm . . . Ole Doc Ezee & Disgo . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage

3:00 pm - 6:30 pm . . . 6035 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . OK Corral Saloon

3:30 pm - 4:00 pm . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North

3:45 pm - 4:45pm . . . Tom Flynn the Irish Magician . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage

4:00 pm - 4:30 pm . . . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

4:00 pm - 8:00 pm . . . Suga Bear & the Showtime Band . . . . . . . . . Mother Muff’s

4:30 pm - 5:00 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North

4:30 pm - 6:30 pm . . . VooDoo Hawks . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

5:00 pm - 6:30 pm . . . Laura Rupejko . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage

MONDAY, MAY 27

10:30 am - 5:45 pm . . Shuttle Bus runs to and from Coronado High School

10:00 am - 6:00 pm . . Vendor Show Open

10:00 am - 11:00 am . Tom Flynn the Irish Magician . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage

10:00 am - 11:30 pm . Jacob Christopher . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

10:30 am - 2:00 pm . . Black Rose Band . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . OK Corral Saloon

11:00 am - close . . . . Certified Harmless . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . RM Choc. Factory

11:30 pm - 12:00 pm. Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

11:30 pm -12:30 pm . Gus Meza . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage

12:00 pm - 1:00 pm . NASH Country Concert - Brandon Lay . . . . . . Bancroft Park

12:45 pm - 3:15 pm . . David Warren Aubrey.................... Clock Tower Stage

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm . . . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

1:30 pm - 2:45 pm . . . US Army 4th ID Mile High Band . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

2:00 pm - 2:30 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North

2:30 pm - 6:00 pm . . . The Michael Hornbuckle Band . . . . . . . . . . . . OK Corral Saloon

3:30 pm - 4:30 pm . . . Tom Flynn the Irish Magician . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage

3:00 pm - 6:00 pm . . . Zeta June . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Mother Muff’s

3:00 pm...Memorial Day Ceremony / Natl. Moment of Silence . . Bancroft Park

3:30 pm - 4:00 pm . . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North

3:30 pm - 4:00 pm . . . 101st Army Winds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

4:00 pm - 4:30 pm . . . Team Wildlyfe Fire Performers . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

4:30 pm - 5:00 pm . . Northern Wind Native Dancers............ 25th Street North

4:30 pm - 6:00 pm . . . Trent Hughes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bancroft Park

4:45 pm - 6:00 pm . . . Laura Rupejko . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Clock Tower Stage

