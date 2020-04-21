There will be no funnel cake, beer garden or Native American dancers on the streets of Old Colorado City this Memorial Day weekend.
The popular Territory Days, which attracts tens of thousands of attendees, has been canceled due to COVID-19. The Wild West-themed celebration was slated for May 23-25.
"We have not come to this decision lightly. There has been much debate around the subject, as I am sure you can imagine," stated a press release from event organizer Pro-Promotions.
The decision was based on Gov. Jared Polis' mandate that large gatherings not take place until there is a vaccine, effective treatment or enough herd immunity to stop the spread of the virus.