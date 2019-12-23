Chances are, it has happened to you. A family member, co-worker or friend can’t stop talking about an amazing TV series, but you just can’t get find the time to watch it. With almost 500 scripted television shows released this year, how do you find the time?
Luckily, the holidays provide the perfect opportunity to catch up on some quality television. Grab a blanket and some snacks and slide into your favorite spot on the couch. Here’s a curated list of some hidden gems you might have missed and a few classics that deserve another look.
CBS All Access
• “Limitless” (One season, 22 episodes) — A spin-off of the memorable film of the same name starring Bradley Cooper, Jake McDorman stars as a down-on-his-luck musician who stumbles across a drug that unlocks his full potential.
• “Brain Dead” (One season, 13 episodes) — Mary Elizabeth Winstead is a documentary filmmaker who learns that key players in Washington D.C. have been taken over by alien insects in this political dramedy.
• “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (Seven seasons, 178 episodes) — Spending some time binging the first two seasons of “Star Trek: Discovery” would also be a good choice but with “Star Trek: Picard” coming to All Access in January, I’d recommend diving into arguably the best “Star Trek” series ever.
Hulu• “Friday Night Lights” (Five seasons, 76 episodes) — Join Coach Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and his wife, Tami (Connie Britton), as they struggle through a football life in the rural Texas town of Dillon.
• “The Last Man on Earth” (Four seasons, 67 episodes) —The words “post-apocalyptic comedy” don’t sound like the should go together but the apocalypse makes for a thoughtful and funny setting in this series starring Colorado native Kristen Schaal and “SNL” alum Will Forte.
• “Ramy” (One season, 10 episodes) — Comedian Ramy Youssef stars in this series about an American millennial Muslim who struggles to find balance with his work, relationships and faith.
• “11.22.63” (One season, eight episodes) — Based on the book by Stephen King, James Franco travels through time to try and stop the assassination of John F. Kennedy. But time doesn’t like to be trifled with.
Netflix
• “Breaking Bad” (Five seasons, 62 episodes) — Arguably the greatest television series of all time, the journey of teacher turned drug kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) deserves multiple viewings.
• “Altered Carbon” (One season, 10 episodes) — This unique series, based on books written by Richard K. Morgan, has clear nods to “Bladerunner” and “The Matrix” but certainly stands on its own as a sci-fi thriller.
• “Sherlock” (Four seasons, 13 episodes) — Benedict Cumberbatch is the quintessential Sherlock Holmes. It had a short run, but each episode carries the weight of a feature film.
• “The Inbetweeners” (Three seasons, 18 episodes) — This hilarious and slightly raunchy British comedy is must-see TV for any anglophile.
Disney Plus
• “The Mandalorian” (One season, eight episodes) — The season finale of the best series on Disney Plus airs on Friday, making this program about the a nanny named The Mandalorian perfect for binge-watching over the holidays.
Amazon
• “Downton Abbey” (Six seasons, 52 episodes) — Set in Yorkshire from 1912 to 1926, following the up-and-down lives of the Crawley family and their staff makes for riveting television.
• “The Sopranos” (Six seasons, 86 episodes) — At first glance, this series is about a mobster who goes to counseling. But this ground-breaking program, full of rich characters, goes much deeper than that.
• “The Boys” (One season, eight episodes) — The darker side of superheroes is an area that’s been explored before, but not with nearly the intensity and thoughtfulness you’ll see in “The Boys.”
• “Battlestar Galactica” (Four seasons, 76 episodes) — It’s rare when a reboot surpasses the material its based on but this sci-fi series starring Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell does just that.
• “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Two seasons, 16 episodes) — Initially it’s tough to see John Krasinski as anything but his character from “The Office,” Jim Halpert. But his take on the Tom Clancy’s iconic character is not just relatable, it’s also admirable. Krasinski plays his role so naturally it’s hard to tell where he ends and Ryan begins.
• “Homecoming” (One season, 10 episodes) — Julia Roberts shines as a thoughtful counselor whose life isn’t exactly what she thinks it is. “Homecoming” has so many subtleties in each 30-minute episode that you can’t help but intently watch.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.