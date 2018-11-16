The holidays just got real. And no, I’m not talking about Santa Claus.
In a season when cinemas typically are larded with escapist goodies such as “Aquaman,” “Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Mary Poppins Returns,” this year is notable for how the culture wars have invaded the silver screen.
So why celebrate the serious season over the silly? Because these 11 movies grapple with race, war, power, politics, gender and sexuality — not with empty rhetoric, but in deeply emotional and even entertaining ways.
(Opening dates and ratings are subject to change.)
“Widows”
Starring: Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Daniel Kaluuya, Robert Duvall, Liam Neeson.
Call it a grittier “Oceans Eight.” When three crooks are killed in a robbery, their desperate widows (Davis, Debicki and Rodriguez) are left in debt. They decide to carry out a heist. “Widows” doesn’t settle for the superficial tropes of most heist flicks, instead grounding what might otherwise have been a lightweight crime caper in themes of class, race, sex and politics. (Friday, R)
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Jude Law, Johnny Depp.
Details about this Harry Potter prequel, which takes place a year after the action of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” have been trickling out. But in the buildup to this 10th installment of the cinematic saga, controversy has ensued over the casting of Johnny Depp — accused of abuse by ex-wife Amber Heard — as the film’s titular villain. If nothing else, the blurring of real life and fiction may complicate a film that already promises to be darker than the “Fantastic Beasts” of 2016. J.K. Rowling’s Potter universe always has been about power and its abuses, but this chapter, although set in the 1920s, seems likely to resonate strongly in today’s world. (Friday, PG-13)
“A Private War”
Starring: Rosamund Pike, Jamie Dornan, Tom Hollander, Stanley Tucci.
The late war correspondent Marie Colvin was a rare breed: a woman covering war zones for the Sunday Times of London, alongside mostly male colleagues. In this film, Pike sports Colvin’s signature eye patch, a badge of courage the reporter earned in 2001 after she was injured covering the Tamil Tiger rebel group in Sri Lanka. As much as the film focuses on the atrocities of war in such places as Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, “A Private War” is also about the psychological and emotional toll of Colvin’s job. (Friday, R)
“Boy Erased”
Starring: Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Joel Edgerton, Troye Sivan.
Nearly 700,000 Americans are estimated to have been subjected to conversion therapy, to try to change one’s sexual orientation. Without any evidence of efficacy, it’s still legal in 41 states. “Boy Erased,” based on the 2016 memoir of Garrard Conley, whose parents sent him to such a program as a teenager, tells the story of Jared, a stand-in for Conley played by Lucas Hedges of “Manchester by the Sea.” Kidman earns cheers as Jared’s ultimately heroic mother. (Friday, R)
“Green Book”
Starring: Mahershala Ali, Viggo Mortensen, Linda Cardellini.
Two 2017 Oscar nominees team in this true story of the unlikely friendship between black classical pianist Don Shirley (Ali) and his Italian-American chauffeur, Tony Lip (Mortensen). Taking place on Shirley’s concert tour during the racially charged 1960s, the film takes its name from a guidebook published to aid African-American travelers navigating the Jim Crow South. As racial tensions rise in the Trump era, a period film such as this — about finding common ground — feels like a form of escapism. (Tuesday, PG-13)
”The Front Runner”
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Sara Paxton, Alfred Molina.
Set in the spring of 1987, over the three weeks in which the presidential campaign of Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., imploded over allegations of infidelity, this gripping political drama has many parallels to the present day. In some ways, it’s almost quaint to see Jackman as the idealistic politician who still expects privacy and to watch reporters hesitate about whether it’s ethical to pry into the personal lives of public figures. (Tuesday, R)
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
Starring: Stephan James, KiKi Layne, Regina King, Brian Tyree Henry, Finn Wittrock.
Oscar winner Barry Jenkins, writer and director of “Moonlight,” turns to an adaptation of James Baldwin’s 1974 novel about a young man in New York City who is falsely accused of rape. James, last seen as Olympic runner Jesse Owens in “Race,” plays the imprisoned Fonny, with newcomer Layne as his pregnant fiancee, Tish, who struggles to prove him innocent. Although also a love story, the film’s echoes of today’s systemic racism are all too unmistakable. (December TBD, R)
“Mary Queen of Scots”
Starring: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, David Tennant.
Rivals in the race for the best-actress Oscar only a few months ago, Robbie (“I, Tonya”) and Ronan (“Lady Bird”) take on the roles of rival monarchs — and first cousins once removed — Mary Queen of Scots and Queen Elizabeth I of England, who saw Mary as a threat, putting her under house arrest and ultimately beheading her. These are storied roles, which have been filled by the likes of Vanessa Redgrave and Glenda Jackson. Can it be anything but fun to watch two members of Hollywood royalty tear into this meaty drama of political maneuvering? (Dec. 14, not yet rated)
“Welcome to Marwen”
Starring: Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Gwendoline Christie, Janelle Monáe, Eiza González, Merritt Wever, Diane Kruger.
Based on the acclaimed documentary “Marwencol,” director Robert Zemeckis’ film stars Steve Carell as Mark Hogancamp, an artist who created a miniature world filled with dolls as World War II characters in an effort to recover psychologically from the trauma of having been beaten by a group of men outside a bar in 2000. This is a film that could turn traditional notions of gender and gender expression on their heads. It features not only several strong female characters, but also a hidden subtext of a gender-based hate crime. (Dec. 21, PG-13)
“Vice”
Starring: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Sam Rockwell, Steve Carell.
Christian Bale shaved his head, bleached his eyebrows and put on 40 pounds to play Dick Cheney in the film by Adam McKay (“The Big Short”), which purports to tell the “true” story — with McKay’s patented blend of deadpan humor and dead-serious drama — of the former vice president’s role as the power behind the throne of the George W. Bush administration. Rockwell plays a good ol’ boyish Bush, with Carell impersonating Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfield and Adams playing the former veep’s wife, Lynne. (Dec. 25, R)
“On the Basis of Sex”
Starring: Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston, Justin Theroux.
On the heels of this year’s acclaimed “RBG” — a surprise if modest hit by documentary standards — “On the Basis of Sex” dramatizes the inspirational true story of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Jones), who, as an ACLU lawyer, argued more than 300 cases on gender discrimination, including six before the Supreme Court. The film marks the return of director Mimi Leder to the big screen after the filmmaker’s 2000 flop “Pay It Forward” derailed what seemed to be a promising career as that rarest of creatures: the female director of blockbusters. (Dec. 25, PG-13)