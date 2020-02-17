Reported Colorado bear mauling leads to criminal investigation

Photo by Sean Holveck. The 2015 Telluride Blues and Brews Festival attracted 30,000 people over three days of celebration of music and beer.

Mark your calendars for one of the best music festivals in Colorado.

The 27th annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival is scheduled Sept. 18-20, 2020. Tickets for the three-day festival go on sale Monday, March 2.

Festival-goers can choose from attending multi- to single-day sessions that include a variety of live performances, free morning yoga sessions, and 170 styles of beer and cider. On top of all that, there will also be a climbing wall, bounce houses, slides and parades.

The three-day festival pass costs $225, the VIP 3-day festival pass costs $725 and the super VIP 3-day festival pass costs $3,500. Single-day tickets cost $100 for Saturday and Sunday and $95 for Friday. Late-night show options are also available for $30.

More details here.

