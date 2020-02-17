Mark your calendars for one of the best music festivals in Colorado.
The 27th annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival is scheduled Sept. 18-20, 2020. Tickets for the three-day festival go on sale Monday, March 2.
Festival-goers can choose from attending multi- to single-day sessions that include a variety of live performances, free morning yoga sessions, and 170 styles of beer and cider. On top of all that, there will also be a climbing wall, bounce houses, slides and parades.
The three-day festival pass costs $225, the VIP 3-day festival pass costs $725 and the super VIP 3-day festival pass costs $3,500. Single-day tickets cost $100 for Saturday and Sunday and $95 for Friday. Late-night show options are also available for $30.
More details here.