Recently I wrote a column on the seven movies all parents should watch with their teens. I enjoyed perusing the reader comments, with many people offering their own picks. And one person asked, "How about television series recommendations?"
Great idea. Here are my top seven.
• "Roots." The miniseries based on Alex Haley's novel first aired in 1977 and was remade in 2016. Both versions are excellent, but the original won nine Emmys. It's the story of Kunta Kinte, who is captured in Africa and sent to this country as a slave. The story follows Kinte for several decades and depicts the brutality and depravity of slavery in the U.S. "Roots" also shows how black families supported and lifted each other even while enduring prejudice and savagery for generations.
• "Battlestar Galactica." The 1978 show was a cosmic flop, but the 2005 reboot ran for five years and was exceptional. It's about robots who look like people doing their best to exterminate the few thousand actual people remaining. Yes, it's a plot we've seen many times, but this is a bit different because it's about people who are being hunted while also trying to live through romantic intrigue, power plays and shifts in allegiance. Edward James Olmos as Admiral William Adama is a great example of what makes someone a leader and what leaders do when faced with difficult or life-threatening scenarios.
• "Friday Night Lights." It started as a book, then became a movie and then a television series that ran for five years starting in 2006. It's about a high school football team in a small town in Texas and stars Kyle Chandler as the inspiring but flawed head coach. Those qualities show up in his relationships with his players and with his wife and daughter. Story lines are about racism, drugs, economic privilege and how young people struggle to overcome obstacles.
• "The West Wing." This one is a bit of a commitment because seven seasons is a long stretch, but it's worth it. Creator Aaron Sorkin did a brilliant job showing the inner workings of the White House and what it takes to move things forward, to solve the country's problems and to weather the inevitable crises. Martin Sheen stars as President Jed Bartlett in this show that ran from 1999 to 2006. It doesn't sugarcoat anything. All kinds of compromises are made along the way, by those in and out of power, by both political parties and in all branches of government. But you never doubt that those who serve the president ultimately admire him and have the country's best interests in mind.
• "Freaks and Geeks." Long before James Franco, Seth Rogen and Jason Segel were big-screen household names, they appeared on this 1999 show, which sadly only lasted one season. Luckily it's still on Netflix because it's funny and poignant. It's set in a suburban high school in 1980, with three "geeks" we all either remember or resemble. The "freaks" are more interested in cutting class and getting buzzed, but they also have moments of charm and tenderness. Linda Cardellini plays a brainiac who's grown tired of that identity and is trying to make her way into the cool crowd. And a father character constantly reminds the kids of the many celebrities who died young because they drank too much, didn't study hard enough, etc. It's all very relatable.
• "The Handmaid's Tale." Parents need to use their judgment with this one because of the language and graphic violence, including rape scenes. The first two seasons are on Hulu; Season 3 comes out next year. Based on the 1985 book by Margaret Atwood, it is about the Republic of Gilead, formed within what was once the U.S. Gilead is run exclusively by men; women have no rights, not even to read a book. There is no rule of law, no due process. It's a theocracy that executes gay and transgender individuals. To me, the most intriguing parts are the flashbacks to pre-Gilead, and how people's rights were removed in small increments. Historians know this is how it happened in Nazi Germany.
• "The Office." Picture the worst boss you ever had. Multiple it by 100, and that's Michael Scott, as played by the very funny Steve Carrell. The other characters are entertaining as well. I started watching it when it launched on NBC in 2005. Who doesn't need a good laugh?