TCA 2018 Travel Log #1 - PBS takes on Facebook, Marvel TV heroes, and set visits
The Television Critics Association summer tour started last week ago but I’ve only been here since yesterday. On Tuesday I managed to catch the end of PBS’s day of panels, today was a day for set visits. Here are the highlights from the past two days.
PBS
I was only able the catch the last third of PBS’s day but what I saw was impressive. The first panel I sat in on was for “The Facebook Dilemma,” which will investigate the social network’s impact on our world. The panel was loaded with bona fide individuals, but none stood out more than Dana Priest, a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist with the Washington Post who really knows her stuff, and Roger McNamee. McNamee was an early Facebook investor who raised his concerns about the information the company was collecting with Mark Zuckerberg, only for his worries to fall on deaf ears. Knowing how hard-hitting Frontline is, viewers are sure to get some solid information. “The Facebook Dilemma” premieres in the fall.
Nova came up next and discussed a series of documentaries with some intense content. A doc on the Thai cave rescue was mentioned but not shown. Instead, Nova focused on upcoming features “Addiction” (about opiod addiction) and “The Last B-24,” a doc about recovering the remains from a B-24 bomber that crashed during World War II. According to the preview, there are 80,000 missing American servicemen and women around the world. I had no idea the number was that high. Something else I didn’t know - your clavicle is as distinct as your fingerprint. Both of these documentaries look fascinating.
Next up was a film on The Mayo Clinic, which was surprisingly founded by a nun and a doctor. This PBS film, executive produced and directed by Ken Burns, focuses on The Mayo Clinic’s history but also what they’re doing today. PBS wrapped up their panels with “Super Cats,” which is not about superhero felines (sorry). It’s a three-part miniseries that premieres in October. We were shown some stunning slow motion footage of the episode featuring cheetahs. But the highlight of the panel was Tag, an African serval cat through was brought on stage. He’s pictured at the top of this post. Everyone paid more attention to him than the panelists.
Set Visits
Today TCA members went on two set visits. Up first was a trip to the Paramount lot to check out the new sets for the second season of “Marvel’s Runaways.” This Hulu series, based on the comic of the same name, will be premiering season two soon. We were given a photo op with Old Lace, a dinosaur that looks like a velociraptor, had a tour of the set and spoke to the cast. The cast for the show is pretty large, so we met with the teen heroes first (Rheny Feliz, Ariela Barer, Allegra Acosta, Gregg Sulkin, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner). They’re now in The Hostile, which is an underground mansion. It was stunning.
Next we went to the set of Pride, the company run by the evil parents of the teens in “Runaways.” The Pride set was completely different, modern and high tech. While there we spoke to the actors who play the parents in the series (James Marsters, Julian McMahon, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Annie Wersching, Ever Carradine, Ryan Sands, and Angel Parker). Overall both sets were impressive, with a lot of attention to detail. I’m WAY behind on this series. I’ve only watched the first couple of episodes, which I enjoyed. After visiting the sets I’m going to try catching up.
Our final set visit was for “Ryan Hansen Solves Crime on Television,” which is a YouTube Premium series. Critics were able to do something rare - actually watch the taping of a scene for a TV show. Hansen, who’s immensely charismatic, was doing a scene with Wood Harris (“Remember the Titans,” “The Wire”). It makes up only about three minutes in a 30 minute episode but it required a number of takes. It was interesting to watch.
I remember when this series was featured at TCAs last year. It’s a funny show, but YouTube Premium is $10 a month. This makes it a bit cost prohibitive for many people.
What’s coming next?
Today is a pretty short day, so I'll get to play tourist for a bit. I recently learned the Beverly Hilton, where the summer TCA tour is held, is only a mile away from Fox Plaza, better known as Nakatomi Plaza from "Die Hard." There's no way I've come this far not to see it. Tomorrow is a Fox day, Friday is FX, and Saturday is the TCA Awards. I'll post the results of that when the embargo lifts. Sunday are panels for CBS, Monday is The CW/Showtime, Tuesday is ABC, and Wednesday is NBC.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.