TCA 2018 Travel Log #6 - Nathan Fillion is a rookie cop, Brad Garrett cracks jokes, and much more
Tuesday was a TCA HALF day that highlighted a minimum amount of programming from ABC. That’s right, I wrote the word “half” in all caps. There were no panels in the morning. In fact, the day didn’t start until 2 p.m., which many critics felt (myself included) was a big waste of time. For someone like me, who comes form a mid-sized newspaper and pays his own way out to LA, it was frustrating.
ABC featured four new shows, but didn’t bother to have panels for any existing series or have an executive session where ABC heads were asked any pressing questions. Needless to say, critics in the room were not happy about that.
Single Parents
This ensemble comedy follows a group of single parents as they lean on each other to help raise their 7-year-old kids and maintain some kind of personal lives outside of parenthood. The series begins when the group meets Will (Taran Killam), a 30-something who’s been so focused on raising his daughter that he’s lost sight of who he is as a man. The series was created by the same team who developed “New Girl.” Brad Garrett and Leighton Meester also star.
The highlight of the panel was Brad Garrett, who’s clearly at ease talking to a room full of critics. When asked about the challenges of being a single parent, the only real one on the cast, Garrett said, “My marriage cut into my wife’s dating.” This brought an instant laugh from the room.
Season one outlook: I’ve seen the pilot but this is one of those series where I didn’t get a good enough feel from just one episode. There were moments in the premiere that were funny, and others where the humor was just too obvious. That said, it has many of the same elements of every successful ABC family sitcom so it has a chance to do well.
A Million Little Things
This drama follows four friends from Boston who bonded when they were stuck in an elevator. Their mutual love of the Boston Bruins kept them together and their relationships with loved ones became intertwined. However, their relationships change when one of their group dies. The series starts Grace Park, James Roday, Allison Miller, Romany Malco, and Ron Livingston.
Season one outlook: This series will be compared to “This is Us” and “The Big Chill” but these are overly simplistic comparisons. I’ve watched the pilot for this series twice and both times the same two words popped into my head - emotionally manipulative. As much as I love the cast, and I really do, this series will be on my “Top 5 Shows to Avoid” list in my fall TV preview.
The Kids are Alright
Set in the 1970s, this comedy follows a traditional Irish-Catholic family, the Clearys. In a working-class neighborhood outside Los Angeles, Mike (Michael Cudlitz) and Peggy (Mary McCormack) raise eight boisterous boys who live out their days with little supervision. The household is turned upside down when the oldest son returns home and announces he’s quitting the seminary to go off and “save the world.”
Season one outlook: This series will be compared to “The Real O’Neals” and because of the time period, “The Wonder Years.” While I can certainly understand that comparison, this show is much different, its closer to “Malcolm in the Middle” but without the crazy father. The show is based on creator Tim Doyle’s childhood, who’s life closely mirrors one of the boys in the show. While Doyle is a veteran comedy writer, the path for how this series can serve all its characters (there are nine regulars) and go deeper than the “large family scraping to get by” trope is unclear at this point.
The Rookie
Small-town guy John Nolan is starting over after a life-altering incident. He’s pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis.
“The Rookie” was the last ABC panel of the day and Nathan Fillion was naturally, front and center. He didn’t disappoint. Fillion was cracking jokes, being playful with critics asking questions, and shared some laughs with his cast mates. Basically, he was being Nathan Fillion.
Season one outlook: I’ve watched the pilot for “The Rookie” four different times and will probably watch it one more before I write my review. It’s not that “The Rookie” is amazing, I just had to watch it with other people to make sure that my fanboy love of Nathan Fillion wasn’t clouding my judgment about how good the show was. Thankfully my initial impressions were correct, “The Rookie” is a darn good show. It’s probably the best new fall network show I’ve seen so far, and I’ve viewed almost all of them.
What’s coming next?
Wednesday is an NBC day but much like ABC, they’re only here for a half day and most of that is for a set visit to the upcoming Bravo series, “Dirty John.” I’ll be traveling back to Colorado Wednesday so I won’t be covering anything from NBC. I hope you enjoyed an inside look at what’s coming to TV this fall. To keep with my TV takes after TCA is over, you can follow me on Twitter (@terryterrones) or Instagram (terronesterry).
