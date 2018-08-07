Monday was a TCA day that highlighted programming from The CW and Showtime. The morning was for The CW, the afternoon was for Showtime.
All-American
Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) is a rising high school football player and A student at South Crenshaw High. Compton is the place he calls home. But when Beverly High School’s football coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) recruits him to join the team in Beverly Hills, Spencer’s mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), and his best friend, Coop (Bre-Z), convince Spencer it’s an opportunity he has to seize.
Season one outlook: I’ve seen the pilot and I enjoyed it quite a bit. This series has a bit of “Friday Night Lights” to it, but also some “Beverly Hills 90210.” After focusing so intently on superheroes for so long, it’s nice to see Greg Berlanti and his team put their efforts into something new.
The CW Executive Session
CW president Mark Pedowitz came out and talked to critics during the morning’s executive session. Unlike some other exec sessions, this one was much more casual. The CW is a smaller network, one with a number of shows that critics respect such as “Jane the Virgin,” “Riverdale,” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” The most frequent question asked Pedowitz was about the network adding a sixth day of programming. Previously The CW had previously only aired shows on Monday through Friday, but now they’ll be adding Sunday as well.
In related news, Batgirl will appear on “Arrow” sometime next season, and there will be a pilot shot for Batgirl as she’s being looked at for a potential series. The question also arose as to whether “Gotham,” which is ending its run on Fox, could be picked up by The CW. Pedowitz wasn’t definitive in his answer but it looks like that’s not likely to happen.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
This panel got off to a great start, with an A cappella group coming out and singing the praises of the series, which is heading into its final season. It was a fitting way to introduce the shows last ever TCA panel. During the panel, Rachel Bloom charmed critics and the cast had a degree of freedom that only comes from knowing that they could speak freely. The highlight of the panel was when the cast was asked what their favorite song was from the series. All the answers varied, but seeing characters you’ve seen onscreen burst out in song was pretty funny.
Season four outlook: Skyler Astin (“Pitch Perfect”) is joining the cast, taking on the role of Greg, who was played by Santino Fortana in seasons one and two. The addition of Astin and seeing how Rebecca’s borderline personality disorder plays out should make for an interesting final season.
Charmed
This is a reimagined version of the “Charmed” series that ran from 1998-2006 starring Shannon Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano. This cast is much more diverse and this version has a number of different tweaks to the “Charmed” formula, most of them character driven. Rupert Evans (“The Man in the High Castle”) is probably the most notable difference. His character, Harry, acts as a mentor of sorts to the three charmed leads.
Season one outlook: I’ve seen the pilot, and while it’s not a series I’d regularly watch, I would not be surprised if “Charmed,” which will air on Sundays after “Supergirl,” finds a dedicated, yet niche fan base.
Riverdale
The third season of “Riverdale” begins this fall. The panel was focused on the parents, none of the actors playing teens on the show were present. In fact, the panel was called Meet the Parents. That said, it was star-studded. The secondary characters played by Luke Perry, Molly Ringwald, Skeet Ulrich, Robin Givens, Mark Consuelos, and Madchen Amick are a 1990s all-star team. The CW has done a good job of giving the parents of “Riverdale” just as much to do as their children, which is unusual for a series where the focus is on teens.
Season three outlook: The cast is quite large, to the point of almost being unwieldy. That said, I’d expect another strong season from “Riverdale.”
Showtime Executive Panel
Showtime president and CEO David Nevins was joined on stage by president of programming Gary Levine. Nevins got things going, starting with a discussion about Showtime’s streaming service, which he said was cheaper than a beer at Dodger Stadium. To illustrate his point on the importance of streaming, Nevins mentioned that 30% of the audience that watched “Shameless,” Showtimes highest rated series, was from streaming. That’s more than the 20% of its audience that watched it when it aired.
Nevins also gave critics a sneak peek at “Black Monday,” a dramedy set in the 80s right before the stock market crash. It stars Don Cheadle. We also saw a preview for “City on the Hill” starring Kevin Bacon, which looks like a serialized version of “The Town.” This shouldn’t be surprising as its executive produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Nevins also announced several documentaries, most notably “Shut Up and Dribble,” a doc executive produced by LeBron James that focuses on athletes roles off the court. It looks really promising.
Nevins and Levine did talk about their live-action “Halo” adaptation, based on the best selling video game. The duo didn’t give many details, but they did say Master Chief would be the lead character in the series. Nevins called it a futuristic, sci-fi series, comparing it to “Star Trek.”
Escape at Dannemora
The limited series is based on the stranger-than-fiction account of a prison break in upstate New York in the summer of 2015, which spawned a massive manhunt for two convicted murderers who were aided in their escape by a married female prison employee with whom they both became sexually entangled. Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette, and Paul Dano star. Ben Stiller is an executive producer and directed all eight episodes.
Season outlook: The cast is strong and the story (based on a real jail break) is compelling so this limited series has a ton of potential. I have access to the premiere episode but haven’t had time to watch it yet.
Kidding
“Kidding” centers on Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles (Jim Carrey), an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when his family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairytale, fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. Frank Langella, Judy Greer, and Catherine Keener also star.
Season one outlook: Another Showtime series with a stellar cast and an intriguing premise. I have access to the first two episodes but haven’t watched them yet but I’m looking forward to diving into this series.
