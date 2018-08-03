TCA 2018 Travel Log #3 - Chris Rock heads to Fargo (sort of), the “Sons of Anarchy” creator has a new gang, and much more
Today is a day for FX programming, which means CEO John Landgraf will throw out a ton of statistical data. Aside from graphs and charts, the network announced two new series, the expansion of their streaming service and a surprising casting announcement.
Executive Session - New shows, Chris Rock, expansing of a streaming service
John Landgraf opened with some pie charts (which I hope to share later) and mentioned how that while he’s pleased with FX’s progress, in order to get on HBO’s level they need to extend their programming. He started with mentioning two new series in production.
In “Devs,” a young computer engineer, Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), investigates the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in San Francisco, who she believes are behind the murder of her boyfriend. Nick Offerman also stars. “Shogun,” set in feudal Japan, follows two ambitious men from different worlds and a mysterious female samurai. It’s based on the novel by James Clavell. If you’re of a certain age, you may remember a mini-series based on the same book starring Richard Chamberlin in 1980. No casting was announced for it.
Speaking of casting, Chris Rock will be joining the cast of “Fargo,” which has caught many people by surprise. I wrote about this earlier today. Although what I didn’t mention is how odd it is that the series is set in Kansas City, yet the series is still called “Fargo.” Weird.
Landgraf discussed the expansion of their streaming service, FX+. This is the network’s commercial free streaming service that was previously only available to Xfinity and Cox Contour subscribers but now is open to everyone. If you have an iOS or Android mobile device or an Apple TV or Roku media player, you can get FX+ right now. The service costs $5.99 a month.
“Mr. Inbetween”
There were panels for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “You’re the Worst” but I was more interested in the last morning panel for a new series, “Mr. Inbetween.” The show is shot in Australia. Scott Ryan plays Ray Shoesmith, a father, ex-husband, and friend who also happens to be a criminal for hire.
Season one outlook: I watched the premiere episode about a month ago and I found the character of Ray intriguing. Overall, he’s a decent person - a good friend, loyal, and in many ways honest. That said, he’s also a contradiction because his job is so violent. Although he only seems to hurt bad people. As you can from this description, I’m a bit conflicted by Ray and had an uneven feeling after watching the pilot. The series is only six episodes long, so I’ll have to take a deeper dive into it. “Mr. Inbetween” premieres in September.
“Mayans MC”
Set four years after “Sons of Anarchy,” “Mayans M.C.” follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), who is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Kurt Sutter and the major players in the cast were on the panel.
During the panel, the most interesting topic brought up was the lack of representation for Hispanic characters on TV. And the question was asked, with so little representation, is having the brown people on this show criminals a good thing? The cast is mostly Hispanic, as is co-creator/co-executive producers/writer/director Elgin James who gave a strong answer. He stated that he grew up with a rough life, with gangs around and in poverty. He thought when he was younger that he didn’t want to write or work on things like that, but realized he had to. James said he couldn’t write for something like “The Cosby Show” because he couldn’t relate to it. I guess the phrase “write what you know” is always true.
Edward James Olmos also chimed in and had an eloquent answer to the race question. I’d love to share it with you but it had too many off-color colloquialisms to put here. That said, it was outstanding. Olmos should be on every panel, even if he isn’t on the show.
Season one outlook: I’m quite interested in this new series. “Sons of Anarchy” had a dedicated fan base, but to be honest its one of my pop culture blind spots. I never got into the series yet I’d have a number of friends tell me how good it was. I’ll certainly jump in early, as critics currently have access to the first two episodes. “Mayans MC” debuts in September.
“American Horror Story Apocalypse”
“The story begins with the end of the world, and then our world begins,” said executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall when asked what kind of apocalypse the show is. That wasn’t the last random quote. “It’s not ‘The Night of Rabbits,’” said Kathy Bates.
Jessica Lange was confirmed to return. She’ll be in an episode that Sarah Paulson directs, which is episode six. Aside from learning the character names, there wasn’t much else shared during the panel. Series creator Ryan Murphy wasn’t on stage, but that didn’t really make a difference. There were a lot of questions asked, but not a lot of answers about the next season was given. While it was done playfully, the lack of getting a straight answer was disappointing.
Season eight outlook: Um, there will be murder and the season will be creepy and weird? I’m only going by experience because the panel didn’t share anything revelatory.
What’s coming next?
On Saturday there’s a TCA board meeting in the morning and the TCA Awards at night. I’ll post the results for the TCA Awards as soon as the embargo lifts. In the meantime, for even more inside info on the TV industry’s most exclusive get together, you can follow me on Twitter (@terryterrones) or Instagram (terronesterry).
