TCA 2018 Travel Log #4 - A CBS exec talks Les Moonves, Thomas Magnum returns, and much more
Sunday was a TCA day for CBS programming. This was a rather interesting day. The network has been under a microscope because CBS head honcho Les Moonves. After an intense executive session the focus turned to new fall shows.
Executive Session
“I believe we take workplace safety very seriously,” said CBS president Kelly Kahl who was asked repeatedly about the network’s work environment. Aside from Moonves, there have been several other executives, actors, and producers working for CBS named in multiple investigations of harassment.
Kahl, much to his credit, appeared to answer every question as best he could and let critics know what practices are in place so that the issues the network is dealing with don’t happen in the future. He also pointed out how 61% of execs at VP level or higher are women. A lack of diversity, both culturally and by gender, has been a major sticking point for critics with CBS during TCAs in years past. That shift, based on the CBS lineup presented today, appears to be an area of improvement for the network. Time will tell if the issues at CBS have been resolved.
FBI
This is a new series from legendary TV producer, Dick Wolf. Most people know Wolf from his NBC slate of shows (“Law & Order,” the “Chicago” series), so it’s a bit surprising to see him partner with CBS. However, as Wolf put it, “There isn’t anymore beach front real estate at NBC.” So it was agreed upon with NBC execs that he’d take this show to another network.
Season one outlook: It’s harder to imagine a bigger slam dunk for CBS than “FBI.” It’s a Dick Wolf series and a law enforcement procedural. The track record for both is just too good. I’ve watched the pilot and really enjoyed it. This show should do well.
Murphy Brown
CBS is giving “Murphy Brown” the reboot treatment, but this time with the original cast 20 years after it went off the air. Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, and Grant Shaud return, along with new cast members Nik Dodani and Jake McDorman. The show just started taping its first episode during TCAs. You can check out a first look video of a table read below.
Critics learned during the panel that Murphy, Corky, Frank, and Miles are starting a new morning show together called “Murphy in the Morning.” Jake McDorman, who I loved in the cancelled-too-soon series “Limitless,” plays Murphy’s son who works for a rival network called Wolf, a clear spoof of Fox. The series starts on election day 2016. The show will tape pretty closely to when it airs, so expect the episodes to be topical. Also expect cameos from real journalists, just like there were in the first iteration of this series. In fact, executive producers Diane English hinted that an enormously famous person will make a cameo in episode one.
Season one outlook: Reboots are en vogue, and CBS bringing this beloved series back is no surprise. I’m certain it’s topical humor will resonate.
The Neighborhood
Cedric the Entertainer stars in this comedy about what happens when a friendly white man from the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Max Greenfield (“New Girl”), Tichina Arnold (“Martin”), and Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”) also star.
Season one outlook: “The Neighborhood” is executive produced by Jim Reynolds, who had previously worked on “The Big Bang Theory.” While he seems like a nice, midwestern guy (the series is based on his personal experience), the pilot for this series was predictable and the humor was derivative. This doesn’t mean the show can’t be successful, just look at how long “The Big Bang Theory” has been on-air. That said, I certainly wasn’t a fan of the premiere.
CBS All Access
During the CBS All Access panel, the network announced some new programs coming to the streaming service. Check out their series descriptions below.
“One Dollar” is a mystery set in a small rust belt town in post-recession America, where a one-dollar bill changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder. The path of the one-dollar bill and point of view in each episode paints a picture of a modern American town with deep class and cultural divides that spill into the open as the town’s secrets get revealed. It stars Colorado native and “that guy” actor John Carrol Lynch. It debuts August 30.
“Tell Me a Story,” created by Kevin Williamson, takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder. It stars James Wolk (“Zoo,” “Mad Men”) and premieres October 31.
“Star Trek Short Treks” will be 10-15 minute shorts that tell a story about individuals, giving them some back story. Some will be on existing characters like Harvey Mudd, others will be one off on random characters.
“Star Trek: The Picard Maneuver” marks the return of Patrick Stewart in his iconic role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard. I’m just joking about the name of the show but Stewart IS actually coming back to the role. I just wanted to see if you’re paying attention. There wasn’t any real details on the show, just the announcement that Stewart is back playing the character.
CBS execs also gave out some stats, which I wish Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon would do. CBS All Access has 2.5 million subscribers, are an average age of 43, 65% of their subscribers in the 18-49 demo, with those subscribers 52% male, 48% female. Pretty impressive numbers.
All Access Outlook: I’ve had a CBS All Access subscription for about a year, right before “Star Trek Discovery” came out. It has quality programming but after watching new episodes of series exclusive to All Access, there’s not much to do except watch older CBS content (like “Survivor”). However, with new content starting to come in consistently it certainly has greater value. I think the network is on the right track with All Access.
God Friended Me
This is a humorous, uplifting drama about an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from God and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives of others. Brandon Michael Hall (“The Mayor”), Violett Beane (“The Flash”), Joe Morton (“Scandal”), Suraj Sharma (“Life of Pi”), and Javicia Leslie (“MacGyver”) star.
Season one outlook: I was pleasantly surprised by the pilot of the series. I found it entertaining and charming. That said, I also thought the same thing of ABC’s “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” a series with a similar premise that debuted last fall. It was cancelled in early spring. I have hope for “God Friended Me,” but I’m uncertain it’ll find a large enough audience to keep it on the air. I hope CBS gives it a fair shot. The series premieres Sunday, September 30.
Happy Together
This series stars Damon Wayans, Jr. in a comedy about a 30-something happily married couple who begin to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star drawn to their ordinary suburban life unexpectedly moves in with them. The series is based on executive producer Ben Winston’s experience having Harry Styles live in his attic for 18 months.
Season one outlook: The cast is strong and the premise is an interesting one but based on the pilot, where the humor was a mixed bag, the future is unclear for this new comedy.
Magnum PI
This drama is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.
Season one outlook: I really wanted to like this series but I hated the pilot the first time I watched it. Then I watched it again, thinking maybe I was too attached to the original. That’s when I realized my initial impression was correct. There’s so many things wrong with this series but I’ll get into that in my review.
What’s coming next?
Monday is a day for The CW and Showtime. Tuesday is for ABC and Wednesday is NBC. In the meantime, for even more inside info on the TV industry’s most exclusive get together, you can follow me on Twitter (@terryterrones) or Instagram (terronesterry).
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.